The Ultimate European Backpacking Bucket List

Backpacking through Europe is about being impulsive, right? It’s about train-hopping and wanderlust, about getting lost in random cities and hooking up with Australians in dodgy youth hostels. It’s also about doing and seeing some really cool stuff that you can then regale your friends back home about while they nod politely and eat bar pretzels.

But sometimes figuring out exactly what to do while wandering and lusting around the Continent can be tricky -- especially on a shoestring budget. That’s why we put together this list of absolute must-hit activities (that won’t break the bank) in 16 major European cities.