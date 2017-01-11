The US Military Towns You Definitely Don't Want to Be Stationed in, Ranked

10. Fayetteville, North Carolina

Bases: Fort Bragg, Pope Airfield

Unlucky call sign: ”Fort Drag,” “No hope Pope"

Why it's not great: Fort Bragg is like the Kardashians -- everybody in the Army knows about it, talks about it, and either loves it or hates it passionately. We think there is so much chatter about Fayetteville because it houses the biggest population in the Army -- and the naysayers are loud simply because there are so many of them. Fayetteville is one of the few bases on our list that’s located in an actual town, or as a Marine spouse in neighboring Camp Lejeune put it, “at least they have a mall and a Discount Tire.” Still, soldiers insist that the place reminds them of every combat zone the US has visited in the past four decades.

Most common escape: Charleston, Wilmington, Charlotte, Raleigh, and Myrtle Beach are all within a couples of hours’ drive. In other words, Fayetteville is the awkward neighborhood kid surrounded by cooler, more beautiful neighbors in every direction.

Surprise silver lining: Besides offering easy access to both major cities and ocean views, Fayetteville might be the best place to further your education. With Duke and UNC (among other universities) nearby, you can get smarter while also becoming manically invested in March Madness.