The World’s 7 Most Overplayed Vacation Destinations

Whether they were once hidden gems frequented only by Australian backpackers or tourist traps since the late Renaissance, some of today's popular vacation hotspots have simply gotten too hyped for their own good. And in the words of Fred Armisen from Portlandia: "They are soooo OVER!" But which ones are certain to elicit a tidal wave of soul-crushing disappointment when you arrive? These seven, of course.

Phuket, Thailand

Yes, we’ve seen The Beach, and we love Leo DiCaprio, too. But so does everyone else in the world (other than the Oscar voters), which is why this is no longer a remote destination. We don’t care if you learned the correct pronunciation of Koh Phi Phi (Pee-Pee) Islands. While Phuket is still one of the cheapest ways to soak up some sun and indulge in the best pad Thai you’ve ever eaten, the overdeveloped region is teeming with tourists.



Instead go here: Vietnam’s Phú Quốc is what Koh Phi Phi used to be -- a remote island beset by dazzling waters and white sand beaches. But Phú Quốc is still largely undeveloped, making it more of a refuge for expats eager to get lost in its dense tropical jungle and accidentally stumble onto a drug plantation.