The World's Top Landmarks of 2015, According to TripAdvisor

Flickr/andryn2006

You already know about the best tourist attractions in every US state, but it's time to get to what's really important: what world landmarks would make your Instagram followers the most jealous?

To assist you in your endeavor to get at least 150 likes, at least, TripAdvisor has released a list of the top 25 world landmarks, according to user reviews. 

The Angkor Wat temple complex in Cambodia, which placed sixth last year, was ranked no. 1. Also on the list is Christ the Redeemer, the Brazilian statue most famous for this important moment in history, as well as the Taj Mahal and Alcatraz, among others. Not too many of the top sites come as surprises -- but that's all the more reason you need to check them off your own IG bucket list.

Check out the top 10 landmarks below, and start thinking of clever captions that make your temple pictures seem like, super low-key but also totally impressive.

Flickr/kevcole

10. Golden Gate Bridge

San Francisco, California, USA

Flickr/worldsurfr

9. Cristo Redentor

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Flickr/telstar

8. Alcatraz 

San Francisco, California, USA

Flickr/zikje

7. Milan Cathedral 

Milan, Italy

Flickr/paullew

6. St. Peter's Basilica

Vatican City, Italy

Flickr/antoniotajuelo

5. La Sagrada Familia 

Barcelona, Spain

Flickr/martin2012

4. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Flickr/pwinker

3. Taj Mahal

Agra, India

Flickr/kudumomo

2. Machu Picchu

Cusco Region, Peru

Flickr/davelau

1. Angkor Wat

Siem Reap, Cambodia

Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist. She thinks these are all just okay. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.

