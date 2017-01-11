Rails to Trails: The World’s Best Ski Trains

Before there were Subarus and SUVs to drive up harrowing mountain passes, skiers relied on railroads to get to some of their favorite ski destinations. In fact, for the better part of 140 years, downhill enthusiasts followed the rails to some of the world's most iconic ski locales.

And while cars remain the obvious mode of transport to the slopes, ski trains are making a comeback, offering convenience, efficiency, and a little bit of style in the toughest of travel terrain. Some old, some new, here are five of the world’s best train-serviced ski options.



Switzerland’s Glacier Express

Travels between: Zermatt and St. Moritz