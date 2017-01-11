Bumper Cars and Skydiving: The World's Most Tricked Out New Cruise Ships

There was a time when “cruising” meant a vacation in the middle of the ocean, where you did nothing but eat, tan, and play trivia. And while that might still be a lot of people’s idea of a perfect weekend getaway, cruising has evolved. If you haven’t been on a cruise liner in the past few years, you should. (Or, at the least, you should read about what it's like to work on the boat -- it's insane!).

Gone are the days when ice sculptures, blackjack tables, and midnight buffets were considered cutting-edge draws. Today, every new floating city that launches sets the bar higher in terms of size, amenities, and crazy onboard activities (think: skydiving, "snow" rooms, and waterslides), which is why we thought it'd be fun to take a closer look at some of the coolest new ships to set sail this year, and a few that will hit the high seas in 2016.