The World's Most Spectacular Night Dives

Anyone who’s ever strapped on a BC and spent a morning making new underwater friends knows the other-worldly feeling that comes from scuba diving. But even the most wide-eyed among us can get bored with the electric colors of marine life, which is why to get an even stranger experience, sometimes you need to plunge yourself into a black abyss with nothing more than a flashlight.

Sounds like a terrible idea? Well, it's not! And to prove it, we asked the good folks at the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) for their top spots around the globe to scuba dive at night. And then we matched said locations with some stunning, “no-really-those-have-to-be-photoshopped” underwater images from each.