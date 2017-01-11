The World's Top 20 Cities, According to That Dude Who Visited Every Country

13. Lisbon, Portugal

Don't miss the charming and narrow alleyways in Baixa, the Old Town, home to quirky bars, restaurants (for any budget), and hole-in-the-wall art galleries. It alone makes the city worth a visit. But that's just the beginning; there is so much more to see and do in The City of Seven Hills. Lisbon is a city of contradictions, blending elegant, over-the-top bars and restaurants with shabby-but-chic drinking joints; some pour excellent local wines, others clearly want you to bring your own. All come with unusually friendly people.

Also, Lisbon is safe. The worst crime you are likely to witness is a taxi driver trying to rip you off, which is why I walk everywhere. And so should you -- the architecture deserves better than to be viewed from a car window.