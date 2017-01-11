The World's Top 20 Small Towns, According to That Dude Who Visited Every Country

Last year, Thrillist asked me to pick my top 20 cities in the world, and it wasn't easy. But this time, when they wanted my favorite small towns (population under 100k), things got a hell of a lot harder.

You see, I've visited every country (plus a few) and wrote a book on it titled,198: How I Ran Out of Countries*. And while I've passed through A LOT of cities and towns over the course of my travels, the sheer number of smaller locales in the world makes it virtually impossible for one person to properly visit them all. So yes, these are my top 20, but it's quite conceivable that I might not have been to one that should appear on this list. Maybe that's your hometown. I'm sure you'll let me know in the comments. Hopefully, I'll make it there eventually.