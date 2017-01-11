The 10 Worst-Designed Airports in America

3. Chicago Midway International Airport

Opened: 1923 (first established), 1931 (first terminal opened)

Annual passengers: 21.1 million

Delayed flights: 17.8% arrivals, 24% departures

And yet... anyone who bitches about O'Hare has never flown through Chicago Midway. Yes, O'Hare is the ninth circle of hell, but it is also the busiest airport in the world, so while we're not really willing to give it a "pass," per se, there is some rational acceptance that goes with the O'Hare experience. But there is no excuse for Midway. The airport is tiny, comparatively speaking, and it serves approximately 8,700 times the number of flyers that it was designed to, and this is never more obvious than when you are in the mile-long cattle corral that is meant to serve as the security line. The last two times I flew out of Midway, the delays in security were so bad that people who were stuck in line and about to miss their flights had to go one by one through the line asking other flyers to let them pass. I was one of those people the first time, but managed to not miss my flight only because it was delayed (natch). The second time was so bad I just gave up and resigned myself to missing my flight, looking on with sympathy at other desperate souls (PLURAL) trying to beg their way through the line. Security lines are never a picnic, but I have yet to experience anything else on the level of Midway's daily disaster.