Travel

The Worst Real-Life Hotel Guests Ever, According to Housekeepers

By Published On 11/17/2015 By Published On 11/17/2015
Shutterstock

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why There's Barely Any Cheese in East Asian Food

related

The Best Reactions to President Obama's Farewell Address

related

13 Incredible Places You Won't Believe Are All in Russia

Let’s be honest, hotel maids deserve every cent of that that tip you always forget to leave them. They do backbreaking work, make almost no money, and spend pretty much every day cleaning up somebody’s disgusting mess.

And even more so than the rest of the hotel staff you’re currently infuriating, they come into direct (and usually gross) contact with the absolute worst guests. Which is why we asked a handful of current and retired hotel housekeepers to identify the most egregious offenders. Here are a few of the folks they called out:

Dudes who show off their junk

“I have seen a lot of penises from knocking on hotel room doors. Sometimes it’s an honest accident, like if a bathrobe isn’t fully adjusted. But other times, a guy comes out fully naked, and it is very intentional and very, very creepy.”
 

The paranoid and the OCD

“There have been a couple guests who wanted to watch me clean their rooms, everything from making the bed to scrubbing the toilet.”

Related

related

11 Secrets Hotels Don’t Want You to Know

related

The Best Boutique Hotel in Every State (and DC)

related

8 Hotel Booking Hacks Every Traveler Needs to Know

related

11 Secrets Hotels Don’t Want You to Know
Flickr/Andrew Bardwell

Crappy parents...

“You think fingerprints on glass are bad? Try ketchup smeared all over the walls and Tostitos crushed into the carpet.”
 

...and their kids who crap everywhere

“There’s poop on the carpets about twice a year.”

Flickr/Michal

The partiers

“It was the day after Halloween, and there had clearly been a party in the room -- beer bottles, face paint all over furniture and mirrors, and the bathroom sink full of vomit.”
 

People who don’t properly dispose of syringes, naturally

“I was once changing a garbage bag in a bathroom and felt a sharp stab on my hand. It was a needle. I had get various painful tests and vaccinations for weeks after.”

Flickr/Sana Lee

Messy pancake eaters

“The couch was covered in syrup. I think it was syrup... I really hope it was syrup.”
 

And the bleeders? Gross.

“Blood is common. Once I had to throw out all the bedding, there was blood all over the bed and even the pillows. They did leave a tip, though.”
 

Your doctor, while having an affair

“I once saw my family doctor leaving a hotel room with a woman. What made it strange is that I know his wife. No, we’ve never spoken about it.”

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Barbara Woolsey’s mom was a hotel housekeeper for over 20 years. You can follow Barbara’s adventures on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (sometimes her mom makes a cameo, too).

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Public Bathrooms in America in 2016
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
When to Visit Any US National Park for Free in 2017

related

READ MORE
4 Ways to Make Your Travels More Exciting, Guaranteed

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like