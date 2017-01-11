The Worst Real-Life Hotel Guests Ever, According to Housekeepers

Let’s be honest, hotel maids deserve every cent of that that tip you always forget to leave them. They do backbreaking work, make almost no money, and spend pretty much every day cleaning up somebody’s disgusting mess.

And even more so than the rest of the hotel staff you’re currently infuriating, they come into direct (and usually gross) contact with the absolute worst guests. Which is why we asked a handful of current and retired hotel housekeepers to identify the most egregious offenders. Here are a few of the folks they called out:

Dudes who show off their junk

“I have seen a lot of penises from knocking on hotel room doors. Sometimes it’s an honest accident, like if a bathrobe isn’t fully adjusted. But other times, a guy comes out fully naked, and it is very intentional and very, very creepy.”

