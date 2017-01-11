The Worst People You Meet at Hostels

Australians

No matter how many people you ask, Australians often come up. "I've met some particularly shit Australians during an ill-advised stay in a hostel," a fellow music journalist told me when asked. (Note: Brits and Canadians just barely escaped their own categories.)

The Kid Who Never Leaves the Hostel

Traveling in South America you often bump into the type of unfortunate introvert who watches films in the common room all day, and drinks all night in the bar. (For those who've been to the Flying Dog hostels, you'll know exactly the type.) Get out into the world already -- it's right outside.

Trust-Fund Kids

Here's another gem from a fellow traveler: "In Australia I stayed in a hostel somewhere on the Gold Coast with a Japanese trust-fund kid called Koji. He had no plans for his life because he didn't need any. He was also a faith healer, and kept the dorm awake all night by standing in the middle of the room, arms outstretched, making these snorting and hawking noises, then chanting at the back of his throat. This was because his friend in Japan had the flu and Koji was healing her from Byron Bay.”