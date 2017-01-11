Travel

The Worst Things Nobody Tells You About the Countries They Visit

illustration of the worst things nobody says about countries they visit
Gurgen Bakhshetsyan/Shutterstock (edited)

People come back from vacation and kind of sugarcoat everything. Even on a trip where they spent the entire time trying not to freeze to death, they'll typically return and say something like, "You know, aside from the desolate frozen wasteland and 14 straight days of blizzards, Siberia was BEAUTIFUL!" And then they go on to tell you about how welcoming everyone was, and how you really should learn to appreciate borscht.

But nobody really sees the world through such rose-colored glasses, and when granted the anonymity of the internet, we probably all have some terrible things to say about countries we've visited. Which is why it's fun to read what Redditors chose to omit about certain countries in order to keep their travel tales positive. Let's just say there were a lot of accusations of racism, but those aside, here are some of the highlights:

shanghai china things travelers don't tell you
Hung Chung Chih / Shutterstock.com

Nobody in China can drive

Comment from discussion People who traveled the world. What did you choose not to say about a country you visited to keep the story positive?.
 

Venice stinks, like literally

Comment from discussion People who traveled the world. What did you choose not to say about a country you visited to keep the story positive?.
morocco moroccan toilet
The Visual Explorer / Shutterstock.com

Morocco needs more toilet paper!

Comment from discussion People who traveled the world. What did you choose not to say about a country you visited to keep the story positive?.
 

Australia is ridden with... flies?

Comment from discussion People who traveled the world. What did you choose not to say about a country you visited to keep the story positive?.
Comment from discussion People who traveled the world. What did you choose not to say about a country you visited to keep the story positive?.
Stray sog Argentina
Flickr/Hllewellyn

Peru is full of stray dogs

Comment from discussion People who traveled the world. What did you choose not to say about a country you visited to keep the story positive?.
Comment from discussion People who traveled the world. What did you choose not to say about a country you visited to keep the story positive?.

New Zealand may as well be Albuquerque: so much meth

Comment from discussion People who traveled the world. What did you choose not to say about a country you visited to keep the story positive?.
Italian Graffiti
Flickr/Bob

Italy is COVERED in graffiti

Comment from discussion People who traveled the world. What did you choose not to say about a country you visited to keep the story positive?.
Comment from discussion People who traveled the world. What did you choose not to say about a country you visited to keep the story positive?.
 

The Swiss are kinda rude

Comment from discussion People who traveled the world. What did you choose not to say about a country you visited to keep the story positive?.

brazilian slum brazil south america
Filipe Frazao/Shutterstock

Brazil is filthy...

Comment from discussion People who traveled the world. What did you choose not to say about a country you visited to keep the story positive?.

... and Uruguay isn't much better. Haven. For. Litterbugs.

Comment from discussion People who traveled the world. What did you choose not to say about a country you visited to keep the story positive?.
Florida handicapped parking
Flickr/Elzey

Floridians are a bunch of cheaters

Comment from discussion People who traveled the world. What did you choose not to say about a country you visited to keep the story positive?.

American border officers are a-holes

Comment from discussion People who traveled the world. What did you choose not to say about a country you visited to keep the story positive?.
 


