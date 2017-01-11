The Worst Vacation Trends of the Last 100 Years

At the beginning of each year, travel publications often like to peer into their crystal balls and predict the hot new trends in travel: safaris are in, glamping is out, and outer space... well, book your all-inclusive trip to Mars now!

But rather than look forward, this year we thought it'd be fun to glimpse backward. And not just back at travel trends that caught fire over the past century, but at the absolute worst ones that caught fire. Although not the ones that, literally, caught fire -- like zeppelins.

So from family camps and dude ranches to selfie sticks and hot dog legs, here are a few vacation ideas we all could have probably done without.