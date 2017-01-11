Nightmare Fuel: Cable Snaps on Theme Park Slingshot Ride



Fortunately, the only casualty was a 24-year-old who suffered a broken leg. Luna Park has since closed the ride, reportedly blaming the elastic cable's failure on a "manufacturing defect," which apparently isn't as uncommon as you'd hope. Here's another video of a similar incident from a Wisconsin amusement park in July:

So yeah, no thanks. Instead of gambling with death while you're on the French Mediterranean coast, why not hit up one of the best nude beaches in Europe nearby? Nipples are infinitely preferable to whiplash, after all.



