These Cities Give Out the Most Halloween Candy

Few things in childhood can beat that glorious moment when a family-size candy bar dropped into your trick-or-treating bag -- and few things sucked more than hustling around in your costume all night, only to discover your neighbors were cheap bastards with no candy (or worse, Almond Joys and Necco Wafers).

But now, neighborhood app Nextdoor shows exactly who around you plans to offer treats on Halloween, and has released a new ranking of the cities and towns across America that pass out the most candy. No word on whether the candy will suck or not, though.

The app itself is a social network for neighbors to post about matters and goings-on in the area (and probably avoid actually talking to each other in real life). With Halloween coming up, one of Nextdoor's features allows you to indicate whether or not you'll have the sugary goods that night, so savvy trick-or-treaters can plot out their paths to teeth-rotting glory, while avoiding all the bullshit houses with no candy. Just imagine the trouble and despair this would have saved you back in your trick-or-treating days. Ugh.