These Two Out-of-Towners Ate and Drank Their Way Through Savannah

Friday

10:15pm

Dinner at The Public Kitchen and Bar



Leo: Our first destination was a late dinner just down the street at The Public Kitchen & Bar. The “contemporary fresh American” fare included a large craft beer selection and locally sourced 8-ounce grass-fed burgers. The decor featured exposed brick, bulb lighting, and (non-locally sourced) grass-covered walls.

Mandy: Disoriented and starving, we chose to stay close to “home” and luckily stumbled upon this mid-century modern new American eatery. Overall, the menu is influenced by its Southern surroundings with Shrimp & Grits and Pimento Burger. But, they also go off course with things like Thai Coconut Red Curry. If you like being comfortable while you dine, make sure you grab a seat next to the grass-covered walls.



11:30pm

Drinks at Pinkie Master’s Lounge



Leo: Following dinner, we decided to lay low and check out the casual yet elegant Pinkie Master’s Lounge. Voted “third best dive bar in the South,” Pinkie’s turned out to be anything but a “good-decision” bar, as we proceeded to slam cheap beer, chum it up with the locals, and learn on the walk home that Savannah is filled with rather similar looking city squares. Very similar (a.k.a we got lost). Which was rather hilarious, considering I came to find out Mandy's sense of direction was just as bad as mine. Bonding!



Mandy: It was on the way home, so we headed to this local favorite that has been around for 65 years, but looks and feels like it’s stuck in the ’80s, complete with jukebox, home-popped popcorn and lots of PBR.