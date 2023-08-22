Go Blissfuly Off the Grid Along Canada's Secluded Eastern Shore
Come for the unplugged vibes, stay for the arctic foxes.
Eastern Canada’s Newfoundland and Labrador evokes a lot of postcard imagery, from towering fjords to puffin-lined shores and quaint villages. In this sparsely populated province, it’s extremely easy to slip away and embrace solitude while surrounded by natural splendor.
Yet even by Newfoundland and Labrador standards, Battle Harbour is remote. A tiny village on the bite-sized Battle Island, it’s a place where whale breaches and seasonal icebergs can be spied from coastal cliffs, arctic foxes roam free, and you can fully immerse yourself in the culture and cuisine of a fishing village seemingly frozen in amber. Getting there is an adventure unto itself, and experiencing it firsthand means truly unplugging and embracing the moment.
Battle Harbour sits nine miles off the frigid coast of Labrador, well beyond the reaches of cell service and most forms of transportation. For nearly 200 years, it served as one of Canada’s central fishing zones. In the 1960s, most year-round residents of Battle Harbour moved to the mainland during Canada’s controversial efforts to resettle the country’s most far-flung towns. Eventually the reality of perpetual winds and temperamental polar bears proved too daunting for most, and Battle Harbour was poised to become another forgotten ghost town.
Then, in 1996, Battle Harbour got a second chance when it was declared a National Historic Site. It became a magnet for travelers looking to experience a place and lifestyle the rest of the world seems to have moved beyond. For those who make the long journey—which often means a flight, a white-knuckle drive, and at least one boat ride—the rewards are many. The colors of Labrador, and Battle Harbour in particular, are unforgettable in their Kodachrome hues. Its distant location means the modern world is a faraway thought. Here, your time is best used stargazing, whale watching, feasting, hiking, and being dazzled by the Northern Lights.
Today, a stay on the island—open spring through autumn—is a stripped-back yet comfortable experience. And for those looking to truly unplug, it’s hard to find a better contender within the bounds of North America.
How to get to Battle Harbour
A huge part of the allure of Battle Harbour is its profound sense of removal from the rest of the world. After all, it’s an island in the middle of the Labrador Sea, whose freezing waters stretch all the way up to Greenland. That means getting there isn’t exactly an easy trip, and it’s certainly not a fast one. But isn’t it always about the journey?
The most essential—and difficult—step in getting to Battle Harbour is finding your way to Mary’s Harbour, the tiny town whose even tinier harbor is home to the ferry boats that shuttle visitors to the island. There are two ways of getting there. The “easiest” involves flying into Happy Valley-Goose Bay, whose population of 8,000 makes it a veritable Labradorian metropolis. From there, it’s a six-hour drive east along the legendary Trans-Labrador Highway, whose hairpin turns are now a bit less harrowing following completion of a 2022 paving project. Though rest assured it’s still a long, sometimes nerve-wracking trip full of incredible sights.
The more complex, but perhaps more interesting, option is to fly into Deer Lake, Newfoundland, then take a 3.5-hour drive north to St. Barbe. From there, you’ll catch a 1.75-hour ferry to Blanc-Sablon in Quebec, before embarking on a scenic 2.25-hour drive east to Mary’s Harbour.
After you’ve finally made it to Mary’s Harbour, check in at the dock where you’ll leave your car and have your bags tagged. Once you depart and wave goodbye to what will soon seem like the big city, it’s another nine-mile journey across the St. Lewis Inlet to finally arrive at the rugged shores of Battle Harbour an hour later.
Explore the island and beyond (but don’t get lost)
Battle Harbour isn’t very big, but the island’s rocky terrain is more than capable of keeping visitors entertained. As a National Historic Site, around 20 of its original buildings have been preserved to form a living museum. You can peek into the old general store (to this day stocked with snacks and hand-knitted goods), the church, and traditional cod-storage facility, among other saltbox-style wooden buildings accompanied by informative text and artifacts from Battle Harbour’s turn-of-the-century heyday.
Don’t be shy as you wander: As a historic site, Battle Harbour is run by people who grew up fishing its waters, contending with its wind, and protecting their homes from the ravages of the elements. As such, they’re intimately connected to the land. Stop to talk with them and you’ll discover even more about the area’s fascinating history.
Then set off on your own. Walk the two-kilometer trail around the island—it only takes about an hour—for sweeping views of the Labrador Sea, two different graveyards, and even the decades-old ruins of a tiny plane that crashed on one particularly windy night. Keep your eyes open for wildlife as you hike and you’ll likely spot arctic foxes darting around the craggy landscape. If birdwatching is more your speed, prepare to be awed: The island is home to birds from the Arctic, Europe, and Canada, plus one of one of North America’s largest concentrations of Bald Eagles.
Meanwhile, the surrounding sea is full of wonders. Chances are you see whales breach offshore at least once, possibly with a floating glacier as their backdrop. You can also cast a line and catch a cod or two off a peaceful dock, or truly immerse yourself in the island’s heritage on a fishing-boat expedition with one of the town’s experienced anglers.
Should you want to venture one step further into total isolation, hire a small boat to take you a few minutes across the Tickle (in Newfoundland and Labrador, a “tickle” refers to a narrow straight of salt water) to Great Caribou Island. Home to just a handful of residents, the island is traversable via faintly marked trails winding through its wild landscape. Given the nature of the barely designated trails, make sure you come equipped with a confident set of directions and faith in your own hiking and navigational skills. Ask at the general store for a map, packed lunch, and a tracking device for emergencies should you get lost.
Sink your teeth into a slice of local history
Battle Harbour allows only a handful of visitors at a time, and everybody comes together at meal time. All meals are served at set times at long communal tables, offering the opportunity to meet the other travelers who, given the unusual choice of vacation destination, tend to be pretty interesting people with great stories to tell.
As Battle Harbour was once the beating heart of Canada’s cod-fishing industry, you can guess there’s going to be quite a bit of fish served during your stay. You can expect to see it in various forms: smoked, fried, baked, and even mashed. Along with seafood, fresh seasonal vegetables such as cold soil-grown lettuce, kale, and cabbage form the driving inspiration behind each dish. You’ll also be treated to delicious homemade rolls, plus desserts incorporating bakeapple, a local wildberry that resembles a golden raspberry but has its own totally unique flavor.
The women staffing the kitchen at Battle Harbour—most of whom grew up on the island and spend the season working at the National Historic Site—have generations’ worth of family recipes to draw from. They also have incredible stories of growing up on the island and will recount some tales while guiding you in a cooking lesson. Join a class to learn the secrets of those signature dinner rolls or, if for something more informal, ask their advice on the best places to pick bakeapples when they’re at their August peak.
Kick back in charming, age-old accommodations
If the walls of Battle Harbour’s houses could talk, they would probably have a lot to say about choppy seas, epically large catches, and the hardscrabble realities of life on the island. Lucky for you, they would also have a lot to say about how nice the place is looking these days, as the rooms and cottages lining the manicured streets provide pretty luxurious places to lay your head.
Many of the 19th-century buildings that were once the private residences have been reinvented as visitor accommodations. The buildings have been restored to retain their historical integrity and to honor the lives of the people who built them, and in many cases, are named after their original occupants—an aspect that feels more evocative of a bygone era than anything haunted.
While the places to stay are historic, you don’t have to worry about sleeping on century-old mattresses. The island’s cottages are rustic but very cozy, laden with handmade quilts and locally inspired furniture. Choose a room with two single beds and a free-standing claw-foot tub in the bathroom to keep things modest, or spring for a sea-view suite where whale watching and iceberg-spotting take the place of cable TV. If you’re traveling with a group, there are also cottages—including a former lighthouse keeper’s home—that sleep up to eight and have wood-burning fireplaces. Just remember: While there are many creature comforts here, you won’t find any TVs, radios, or in-room Wi-Fi.
Bask in the island’s glimmering nightlife
Part of the joy of being on an isolated island off the coast of a mostly rural province is the opportunity to gaze at a night sky virtually uninterrupted by light pollution. This, of course, means some pretty spectacular stargazing. It also means having the opportunity to see one of the great wonders of the natural world: the Northern Lights.
Whether it’s your first or 20th time seeing them, the Lights appear almost unreal in their ethereal magic. Make a point to stay up late to watch the green sparks dance across the sky—they often emerge between 10 pm and 2 am. And even if they don’t come out to play, you’ll still be transfixed by the blanket of stars shimmering above.
Above all, don’t forget to unplug
Of course, the best thing you can do on Battle Island is just be. Bring a good book or two. Get lost in the beauty of the landscape (but always bring a map). Try to sing as loudly as the wind, and take in the silent night sky. Talk to the other guests and the local staff. Listen to the fishermen's stories. And above all, don’t try to connect to Wi-Fi (which is available only in communal spaces). Because once you step foot on the island, the outside world has the tendency to magically disappear.