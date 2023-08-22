Go Blissfuly Off the Grid Along Canada's Secluded Eastern Shore

How to get to Battle Harbour

A huge part of the allure of Battle Harbour is its profound sense of removal from the rest of the world. After all, it’s an island in the middle of the Labrador Sea, whose freezing waters stretch all the way up to Greenland. That means getting there isn’t exactly an easy trip, and it’s certainly not a fast one. But isn’t it always about the journey?

The most essential—and difficult—step in getting to Battle Harbour is finding your way to Mary’s Harbour, the tiny town whose even tinier harbor is home to the ferry boats that shuttle visitors to the island. There are two ways of getting there. The “easiest” involves flying into Happy Valley-Goose Bay, whose population of 8,000 makes it a veritable Labradorian metropolis. From there, it’s a six-hour drive east along the legendary Trans-Labrador Highway, whose hairpin turns are now a bit less harrowing following completion of a 2022 paving project. Though rest assured it’s still a long, sometimes nerve-wracking trip full of incredible sights.

The more complex, but perhaps more interesting, option is to fly into Deer Lake, Newfoundland, then take a 3.5-hour drive north to St. Barbe. From there, you’ll catch a 1.75-hour ferry to Blanc-Sablon in Quebec, before embarking on a scenic 2.25-hour drive east to Mary’s Harbour.

After you’ve finally made it to Mary’s Harbour, check in at the dock where you’ll leave your car and have your bags tagged. Once you depart and wave goodbye to what will soon seem like the big city, it’s another nine-mile journey across the St. Lewis Inlet to finally arrive at the rugged shores of Battle Harbour an hour later.