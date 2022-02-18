Welcome to Cassadaga, the Psychic Capital of the World

Not far from Orlando’s theme park corridor lies a much more discreet—and, many would say, far more otherworldly—attraction. The tiny town of Cassadaga is home to the largest Spiritualist community in the Southern United States: the Southern Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp.

Never heard of Spiritualism? It’s a religion based on the belief that spirits can communicate with the living (through mediums)—and that there is a continuity to life wherein you don’t die, but rather your unique identity lives on eternally on “the other side” of life.

It all started during a seance in Victoria-era New York, where the camp’s founder, George Colby, was foretold he would go south to initiate the community. Stick with us here. Allegedly, Colby’s Native American spirit guide, named Seneca, led him to Jacksonville and then by foot through the truly wild wilderness of Central Florida. Today, Cassadaga covers a few oak-lined blocks and has 55 homes where Spiritualists reside on approximately 57 acres. In addition to the 37 mediums and 28 healers, Cassadaga is home to psychics and palm readers in shops selling crystals and pendulums, a forested trail lined with magical trinkets, a haunted museum full of creepy dolls, and more than one vortex.