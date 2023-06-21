Sky-High Views and Bustling Streets Are Back in Asia’s Cosmopolitan Capital

When in Hong Kong, remember to look up. Known as the skyscraper capital of the world, you’ll see bright neon signs, glitzy glass towers, and laundry hanging several stories high, flapping in the wind like sails on Victoria Harbor. Split between Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the New Territories, including more than 250 islands, this tightly packed metropolis is home to over seven million people. It’s no secret that Hong Kong has had a tumultuous few years, since the city saw large pro-democracy protests in 2019, which lasted until the pandemic broke out in 2020. And that marked the beginning of some of the world’s strictest pandemic regulations. But with tourists starting to make their way back to this gritty and glorious city, flashes of normality and sighs of relief are palpable. Thanks to a number of “free flight” schemes sponsored by the Hong Kong government, travelers will once again pose for pictures on the Star Ferry and line up to eat their weight in roast goose. While jet setters insist three to four days in Hong Kong is enough, I recently spent a month walking its myriad green spaces, sipping on Hong Kong milk tea, gorging on dim sum lunches, and trying to remember to tilt my eyes towards the sky. Here are some of the best things to do, eat, and see on your trip to Hong Kong.

Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Tourism Board

Hop on scenic boats and trams Home to some of the world’s best public transport, the ease and efficiency of the Hong Kong subway system is something to behold (New York, take notes). But the city’s golden child is the Star Ferry. Cruising for 125 years, this green and white icon almost went belly up during COVID. Thankfully, the city’s oldest form of public transportation is still running, with travelers able to hop on and cross the harbor for roughly $0.65 per trip. Another one of the city’s beloved modes of transport is referred to as a ‘Ding Ding.’ These narrow double-decker trams got their name from the sound of the bell alerting passengers to its approach. For just $0.30, you can hop on, grab a seat upstairs, and watch the city pass by as the wind whips through the open windows. And if you’re traveling with a group, you can actually rent an entire tram, antique-style, for you and your crew, starting at $166 per hour.

Feast on dim sum and more in—surprisingly—hotels A bonafide food paradise, Hong Kong has everything from street eats to multiple Michelin-star meals. And while you could spend half your life trying to eat your way through the city, there are a few must-try items. For a traditional breakfast, try the Hong Kong-style French toast and milk tea at Shui Kee Coffee. With both items using condensed milk, giving it the Hong Kong moniker, they’re satisfyingly sweet. And a trip here wouldn’t be complete without dim sum, a breakfast and lunch tradition. It's best to make a reservation at the top spots, including Man Wah inside the Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, Lung King Heen inside the Four Seasons Hong Kong (I still think about their baked barbecued pork buns), and Spring Moon inside the Peninsula Hong Kong. Yes, the best dim sum spots are inside its hotels, and yes, locals really do eat there on the regular. With a multicultural population, thanks to its large financial institutions drawing in expats from around the globe, you can get just about any conceivable food here. Try some famous local roast goose from Joy Hing Roasted Meat or wonton noodle soup from Mak’s. Indulge in a multi-course Latin-American meal at Mono, sample Swiss cheese fondue at Chesa, or dig into a bowl of handmade pasta at Pici. Whatever you’re craving, Hong Kong has it.

Get a peek at The Peak A trip to the tallest point in Hong Kong Island is arguably the most popular thing to do during a visit. Known as The Peak, Victoria Peak was named after the then Queen of England. During her reign in 1888, The Peak Tram began its operation, and the funicular railway has been carrying passengers up the mountain ever since. Once you’ve chugged your way to the top, there isn’t much worth stopping for inside The Peak Tower. Instead, head straight to the top of the building and out onto the roof, where you can take in the sprawling, uninterrupted views of the entire city.

Keep things fancy With more Rolls Royce’s per capita than anywhere in the world and a luxury shopping mall on just about every block, Hong Kongers love the lap of luxury. So book a decadent afternoon tea at The Lobby in the Peninsula Hotel. A live orchestra serenades you while you munch on some of the city's finest scones, sandwiches, and teas in its ornate, all-marble lobby. And while its hotels are known for having some of the best restaurants and afternoon teas in the city, they’ve also got the best spas. Asaya at the Rosewood Hong Kong has high-tech, anti-aging facials and facilities that include a vitality pool, no-sweat sauna, and steam room. There’s also an infinity pool with, you guessed it, stunning views over the harbor.

Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Tourism Board

Basque in art and parks Opened in 2021, M+ is one of the world’s biggest museums for modern and contemporary art. Its massive LED facade spans more than 20 stories, adding quite a display to the skyline and showcasing images from its dozens of galleries, ever-changing exhibits, and multiple movie theaters. Although it's a bit of a hike, the Hong Kong Heritage Museum gives a culture crash course for first-timers. Showcasing the city's history, arts, and culture, the museum's most popular exhibition is arguably dedicated to local hero Bruce Lee. But culture isn’t exclusively tied to museums here. Wandering through Victoria or Hong Kong Park will give you a glimpse into local life. Observe elderly groups practicing tai chi or playing Mahjong while friends chat on benches and the city’s ‘helpers’ (foreign domestic workers hailing from Southeast Asia) relax on their Sundays off.

Where to stay in Hong Kong Deciding to stay on Hong Kong Island or Kowloon side is a common conundrum for travelers. Luckily, both places have some incredible hotels. On Hong Kong Island, business travelers bet on the Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, where newly renovated suites are as elegant as they are spacious, with marble bathrooms, warm, neutral tones, and incredible views of Victoria Harbor. Nearby, the Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong has been welcoming Chanel-clad guests since 1963. This slice of Hong Kong history is also among its most luxurious, with Jim Thompson silks, Black Forest Chinese Marble, and personally monogrammed pillowcases. Its sister property, The Landmark, Mandarin Oriental, is ideal for couples looking to lounge in the room’s practically-pool-sized bathtub and an ultra-plush bed. In hotel-heavy Pacific Place, The Upper House rises to the top—literally. Located on the top floors of the JW Marriott Hong Kong building, its suites embrace Japanese zen with sexy minimalist design, light bamboo, and plush touches, including some of the softest bathrobes anywhere. Move over to the Kowloon side for the Rosewood Hong Kong, which has “wow”-worthy views of the harbor and skyline. Incorporating feng shui, like octagon-shaped sinks, and black and white tiles alongside paintings by local artists, this extraordinary hotel is a love letter to the city. It’s also worth upgrading to a suite with Manor Club inclusion for the snacks alone. And last but not least is The Peninsula Hong Kong, the Grand Dame of the city. Opened in 1928, if those walls could talk, they’d tell the story of Hong Kong. Its grand lobby is OTT with gold-laced columns, and its impeccable service is second to none. Despite its age, this hotel feels anything but old, thanks to tablets controlling every switch and curtain in the room, including the incredible views over the city.