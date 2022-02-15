Vapor Rises From the Ground in This Arkansas Vacation Town

There’s no simple way to describe the eclectic, historic, and totally individualistic Hot Springs, Arkansas. We could go the presidential route—it was the childhood home of Bill Clinton, back when he was Lil’ Bill Blythe, and until someone gouged its eyes out, a smiling Clinton sign welcomed you into town (it’s supposedly out for repairs). Then there’s the national park history—a federally managed reservation parceled out in 1832 by President Andrew Jackson, Hot Springs National Park is technically the nation’s first national park.

We can also do the gangster thing: Hot Springs was the preferred vacation destination—some would say hideout—for mobsters like Al Capone, Owen “The Killer” Madden, and Lucky Luciano. And there’s the sports, because boxers (including Jack Dempsey) trained for fights in Hot Springs to be close to the soothing waters, and so many baseball players soaked here while it was the home of MLB Spring Training. Babe Ruth once hit a 500-foot homer into an alligator farm, which you can still visit today. Some of the alligators are old enough to have witnessed it.

But like the name would suggest, it all goes back to the water: 47 steamy springs driven to the surface of the Earth by the churning heat of the planet’s core. Mist gathers in the secluded valley—surrounded by the Ouachita National Forest—earning the region the nickname “The Valley of the Vapors.”