This Underrated National Park Was Once Al Capone’s Favorite Weekend Trip

When most people think of national parks, geysers, canyons, and bison are probably top of mind. Al Capone and bathtubs? Not so much. That’s part of what makes Hot Springs National Park, a largely urban park in the Ouachita Mountains of western Arkansas, such a unique cornerstone of the National Park Service. A far cry from preconceived national park notions, you won’t find any intimidating wildlife or sky-scraping trees here—rather, Hot Springs preserves other important facets of American history, both natural and man-made.

Initially called the Hot Spring Reservation, the park technically predates Yellowstone as the first place in America to earn any type of federal protection, earning protected status back in 1832. It was a testament to the natural splendors of the area’s thermal spring waters, which have been flowing off the mountain and billowing steam for thousands of years.

Native American tribes, such as the Tunica, Caddo, Quapaw, and Choctaw, revered the springs for their cleansing and healing abilities—so much so that this “Valley of the Vapors,” as they nicknamed it, became a sort of peaceful neutral ground for all tribes. That sentiment carried over into subsequent centuries, as Hot Springs built up into “The American Spa,” a mecca of Gilded Age architecture, steaming water fountains, and opulent bathhouses, drawing the likes of global dignitaries, professional athletes, and mobsters—including Al Capone—to soak in its famously rejuvenating thermal waters.

Nowadays, while much of Hot Springs may look like an atypical national park, it’s one where history is on full display as a multi-sensory experience. Whether you’re drinking it or soaking in it, these spring waters initially fell as rain some 4,000 years ago, trickling 7,000 feet below the Earth’s surface before boiling back up and re-emerging at a cool 147ºF. Visiting Hot Springs National Park is like taking a dip in American history—not to mention it’s probably the only time we’ll take national park advice from a mobster.