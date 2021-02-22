A Workation in Aruba Wouldn’t Be So Bad Right About Now

The perks of working remotely from the Caribbean are pretty obvious: It is almost certainly more scenic than your current WFH setup, and most of the islands are on East Coast time, if not an hour ahead—meaning you can keep up with colleagues even as you lounge poolside with a coconut-infused beverage.

Now for the counter-argument: With the ongoing pandemic, actually getting to the Caribbean is not without its risks and hassles. But for the virtually employed with flexibility at home, escaping for a few weeks of unlimited vitamin D wouldn’t be the worst idea.

To make it worth your while, many Carribean destinations are offering discounted hotel packages and expanded visa options for longer-term stays. In Aruba, you’re invited to stay for up to three months with a US passport, no visa required. The program, One Happy Workcation, has already seen over 2,000 participants since it launched last summer.

The longer you stay, the deeper the discounts—whether you’re embracing local island life in a rented condo or beach bungalow, or getting fancy at a resort that rents out private beach palapas for your Zoom calls. With cruising on hold for the foreseeable future, crowds on the island are way down. So are airline prices—carriers like JetBlue, Southwest, and Spirit Airlines are offering flight deals to Aruba that

start in the double digit territory