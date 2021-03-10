Amelia Earhart Fans, Have We Got a Town for You

“Everybody wants to talk about the theories of her disappearance,” says Heather Roesche, curator at the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum, the restored home of Earhart’s youth. Owned and run by the Ninety-Nines—the international women’s aviation organization that Earhart helped found in 1929— it houses possessions, memorabilia, and artifacts from her storied career (including a poster of a Lucky Strike ad that lost her a few endorsements).

Guests tend to linger in the butler’s pantry, where the conversation inevitably turns to Earhart’s demise. “There’s a timeline in there and a lot of pictures,” says Roesche. “And the main attraction is the map showing her last flight.”

One popular theory—and the official stance of the US government— is that Earhart and Noonan ran out of fuel and crashed into the ocean just short of Howland Island. Another is that they were castaway on Nikumaroro, an uninhabited island in the western Pacific, and there lived out their remaining days (sadly, sans volleyball named Wilson).

A third theory maintains that Earhart was captured by the Japanese and died in their custody, which spawned a fourth conjecture, one that somehow gained incredible traction despite veering into the absurd. It asserted that Earhart was captured by the Japanese, then freed and repatriated to the United States where she assumed the name Irene Bolam.

The

real

Irene Bolam was a New York banker and aviation enthusiast whose striking resemblance to Earhart caught the eye of retired pilot Joseph Gervais; in 1970, he published his imposter theory with author Joe Klaas in the book

Amelia Earhart Lives

. Bolam promptly filed a defamation lawsuit, calling the book “

utter nonsense