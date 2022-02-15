The Gateway to Death Valley Is Lined with Ghost Towns, Saloons, and Dunes

Just under two hours northwest of Las Vegas, Beatty, Nevada, sprung to life in 1904 when gold was discovered about 8 miles down the road in what would later become Death Valley National Park. But as boomtown stories go, the glory was fleeting: what looked like a golden opportunity quickly turned into one of the shortest-lived (albeit biggest) gold rushes in the area.

Still, unlike nearby Rhyolite and 600+ other ghost towns in Nevada—most of which were promptly abandoned after the gold dried up—Beatty is still going strong to this day. Known as the “Gateway to Death Valley,” you’ll now find 800 year-round residents living here, plus hundreds of thousands of annual tourists streaming through en route to the national park.