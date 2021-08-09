Get Your Motor Running in Bowling Green, Kentucky Fast cars and caves are the main attractions in this Kentucky town.

Since it first arrived on the scene in 1953, the sleek yet beefy Corvette—the first true American sports car— has proliferated pop culture, an avatar for our open road dreams. It had prominent movie roles , including in Apollo 13 because—true story—GM made a deal with NASA to supply the newly-minted astronaut celebrities with Corvettes for cheap. It’s been name-checked in songs from The Beach Boys to Sir Mix-a-Lot (“Got it going like a turbo ’Vette”) to, of course, Prince’s “Little Red Corvette” (which… is probably not actually about a Corvette). The Eagles’ have said their hit “Life in the Fast Lane” was inspired by a wild night in the slick muscle car alongside a drug dealer and his hefty mound of cocaine. Whether or not you’ve had a similar experience in a Corvette, you can get up close and personal with one in Bowling Green, Kentucky, home of the Corvette since 1981 and the car’s sole production facility. Enthusiasts can make the pilgrimage 60 miles north of Nashville to tour the plant which has produced over 1 million Corvettes in its tenure (though tours aren’t right now, presumably because of Covid). They can also nerd out at the National Corvette Museum and drool over a complete collection of every generation of Corvette ever manufactured (maybe don’t drool—they’re worth quite a bit). And maybe the coolest offering: Test drive a car or book a Corvette driving school experience, both available at the museum’s Motorsports Park, and which lets you loose on an actual 3.2-mile racetrack. But though the adrenaline is intoxicating, cars aren’t all this college town has to offer. Here’s what else there is to do on a visit to Bowling Green.

Go underground into Bowling Green’s incredible caves A less-obvious attraction to check out at the National Corvette Museum: the site of the massive sinkhole that, in February of 2014, swallowed up eight cars in the wee hours of the morning. With an underground made of limestone and other easily-eroded rocks, sinkholes, caves, and karsts are just a fact of South Central Kentucky life. You can tour some of these underground wonders, like Diamond Caverns in nearby Park City, discovered in 1859 and lit up with thousands of stalactites, stalagmites, and flowstone deposits. Mammoth Cave National Park offers ranger-guided cave tours of the world’s longest cave, with over 400 miles of mapped passageway. But Bowling Green is best known for its Lost River Cave—claimed by Ripley’s Believe It or Not to be the shortest and deepest cave in the world—which you can tour via underground boat. Rumor has it this was a hideout of Jesse James, and the site of an illegal alcohol operation during Prohibition. It also served as a shelter during the Civil War—bullets have been found, and soldiers wrote their names, ranks, and companies on the walls. In the 1930s it was turned into Cavern Nite Club, a literal underground club that attracted big-name performers like Dinah Shore and sold an ice bowl for $2.00 with whiskey hidden inside. The club was gone by the 1960s, but a dance floor still exists for special events.

