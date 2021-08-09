Get Your Motor Running in Bowling Green, Kentucky
Fast cars and caves are the main attractions in this Kentucky town.
Since it first arrived on the scene in 1953, the sleek yet beefy Corvette—the first true American sports car— has proliferated pop culture, an avatar for our open road dreams. It had prominent movie roles , including in Apollo 13 because—true story—GM made a deal with NASA to supply the newly-minted astronaut celebrities with Corvettes for cheap. It’s been name-checked in songs from The Beach Boys to Sir Mix-a-Lot (“Got it going like a turbo ’Vette”) to, of course, Prince’s “Little Red Corvette” (which… is probably not actually about a Corvette). The Eagles’ have said their hit “Life in the Fast Lane” was inspired by a wild night in the slick muscle car alongside a drug dealer and his hefty mound of cocaine.
Whether or not you’ve had a similar experience in a Corvette, you can get up close and personal with one in Bowling Green, Kentucky, home of the Corvette since 1981 and the car’s sole production facility. Enthusiasts can make the pilgrimage 60 miles north of Nashville to tour the plant which has produced over 1 million Corvettes in its tenure (though tours aren’t right now, presumably because of Covid). They can also nerd out at the National Corvette Museum and drool over a complete collection of every generation of Corvette ever manufactured (maybe don’t drool—they’re worth quite a bit). And maybe the coolest offering: Test drive a car or book a Corvette driving school experience, both available at the museum’s Motorsports Park, and which lets you loose on an actual 3.2-mile racetrack.
But though the adrenaline is intoxicating, cars aren’t all this college town has to offer. Here’s what else there is to do on a visit to Bowling Green.
Go underground into Bowling Green’s incredible caves
A less-obvious attraction to check out at the National Corvette Museum: the site of the massive sinkhole that, in February of 2014, swallowed up eight cars in the wee hours of the morning. With an underground made of limestone and other easily-eroded rocks, sinkholes, caves, and karsts are just a fact of South Central Kentucky life.
You can tour some of these underground wonders, like Diamond Caverns in nearby Park City, discovered in 1859 and lit up with thousands of stalactites, stalagmites, and flowstone deposits. Mammoth Cave National Park offers ranger-guided cave tours of the world’s longest cave, with over 400 miles of mapped passageway.
But Bowling Green is best known for its Lost River Cave—claimed by Ripley’s Believe It or Not to be the shortest and deepest cave in the world—which you can tour via underground boat. Rumor has it this was a hideout of Jesse James, and the site of an illegal alcohol operation during Prohibition. It also served as a shelter during the Civil War—bullets have been found, and soldiers wrote their names, ranks, and companies on the walls. In the 1930s it was turned into Cavern Nite Club, a literal underground club that attracted big-name performers like Dinah Shore and sold an ice bowl for $2.00 with whiskey hidden inside. The club was gone by the 1960s, but a dance floor still exists for special events.
Not just Corvettes: See some planes and trains, tooBesides all the Corvettes, gearheads should check out the totally free Aviation Heritage Park. They have six restored military aircraft on display, like a F-4D Phantom II 550 used in the Vietnam War, and a Cub honoring an African American woman who trained the Tuskegee Airmen. And yes, you’re allowed to touch them.
Trains are also big here: The Historic Railpark and L&N (Louisville and Nashville) Depot has a train museum displaying historic rail cars like a Railroad Post Office Car, a 1953 Pullman Sleeper, and the 353 Presidential Office Car, built in 1911 as the personal car of the president of the L&N. And there’s the Duncan Hines dining car, named for the cake mix magnate—a native of Bowling Green and, fun fact, a former food and travel writer.
Plan a horror-ful trip for Halloween
Cake-master Duncan Hines isn’t the only well-known resident to come out of Bowling Green; it was also the home of horror film master John Carpenter. He peppered his movies, like Halloween and The Fog, with BG references, and the town pays tribute with a “Reel Sites, Real Scary” self-guided driving tour that retraces his steps to 17 locations, including the log cabin where he lived as a boy on Western Kentucky University’s campus.You can also take a haunted walking tour in October, UnSeen Bowling Green, which includes stops at the Fairvew Cemetery (where Duncan Hines is buried) and a locally-infamous Murder Mansion—a gorgeous Greek Revival mansion on Cemetery Road that served as the site of a heinous 1948 double homicide. Tickets go on sale September 1st, for tours beginning mid-October.
From fast cars to horses and buggiesIf the name Bowling Green sounds familiar, it’s because it is, in fact, named after Bowling Green, New York. But that’s where the similarities with city life end. Here, you indulge the simpler things. Sure it’s a college town, and around the charming Fountain Square Park downtown—where you’ll find free weekly concerts in June—there are coffee shops, restaurants, and places to drink including the popular Dublin’s Irish Pub, and dance club Brewing Co. Underground. (Outside of downtown you’ll find a high concentration of delicious eats on Scottsville Road, or Highway 231, including Fayrouz Market, an international grocery store and restaurant specializing in Middle Eastern fare. )
But Bowling Green celebrates its makers. You’ll also see stores like the mother-daughter owned Little Fox Bakery, and Mary Jane’s Chocolates, a vintage candy shop using only sustainably-grown cocoa beans (try the Kentucky Bourbon truffles). Candle Makers on the Square sells only locally-made gifts including, yes, candles, and The Pots Place Co-op Studio and Gallery is home to eight potters and other local artisans.
Make sure you stop at Chaney’s Dairy Barn to say hi to the cows on a farm tour, sample some housemade ice-cream, and navigate the corn maze in the fall. And there’s antiquing galore, especially at amazingly-named Flea Land, Kentucky's largest indoor flea market.
And definitely try some Amish fare. Just outside Bowling Green, on Highways Y and M, you’ll find a reserved Amish community, with woodworking, quilts, jams, candies, and plenty of homemade pastries for sale. You’ll know you’re there when cars give way to horses and buggies.