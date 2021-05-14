Travel How Greenville Became America’s Coolest New Weekend City Art, food, and waterfalls as tall as buildings.

Every few years, there’s someplace or other that's clamoring for the title of “coolest city in America.” Back in the day it was Austin and Portland, then it was mid-sized spots like Boise and Asheville. But one city that’s been steadily “on the rise” for the past two decades or so is actually in South Carolina. And no, it isn’t Charleston. Greenville lures in visitors with an absolutely astonishing downtown, anchored by a 60-foot waterfall and expansive green space. Combine that with one of the finest urban bike paths in America and a flourishing local food and arts scene, and it’s no wonder this happening little locale of 70,000 about an hour south of Asheville has become one of America’s fast-growing cities in recent years. To get the skinny on what makes Greenville so great, we tapped the minds of a quartet of local experts for tips on the best things to do in town. According to them, here’s why Greenville is more than just hype.

Find out what a “booming food scene” actually looks like When asked to describe the Greenville food scene in a few words, Jackie Brooker needs only one: “booming.” Fitting for a city with over 120 restaurants sardined into a 10-block radius near downtown. And no, it’s not all Southern food. “[Greenville is] not just a place to have shrimp and grits or fried chicken. We have a diverse culinary scene driven by international businesses,” says Brooker, who founded Off the Grid Greenville, an insider’s guide to underrepresented small businesses in upstate South Carolina. “Many of the best places are the ones run by families that established themselves in Greenville to serve their community, giving the rest of us the opportunity to dine around the world in our own backyard.” Greenville is home to buzzy, Bourdain-approved Husk BBQ, as well as James Beard-nominated chefs like Adam Cooke of Topsoil Kitchen and Greg McPhee of The Anchorage. But many of Greenville’s best finds can be uncovered in no-frills spots, says Brooker. Go for standout Middle Eastern food at the cash-only, family-run Pita House, or fried chicken from the local South Carolina gas station franchise Spinx. You can also hit a food hall made of shipping containers at Gather. There’s also the recently relocated Myles Pizza, which Brooker says gets folks driving in all the way from Ohio, as well as the only non-Nashville location of the legendary Prince’s Hot Chicken, which can be found at Greenville brewery Yee-Haw. Speaking of beer, Greenville’s 17-brewery-strong craft beer scene is another industry clearly on the rise.

Swing by art galleries and catch a cultural festival Lured by relatively cheap rents, artists have been steadily flowing into Greenville and cultivating one of the most vibrant arts scenes in the South. “The depth and diversity of artists and arts amenities is astounding,” says Artisphere’s Kerry Murphy. “Visitors are always charmed by the small town feel and blown away by the big city cultural offerings.” Along with Artisphere—which takes place every spring and is one of the top art festivals in the country—Greenville’s year-round calendar of events includes classics like Euphoria and Fall for Greenville. Warhols and Pollocks can be perused at the Greenville County Museum of Art, but Murphy recommends paying a visit to one of the many independent galleries in the arts-centric neighborhood of West Greenville. Sculpture hounds will find more than 95 public works of art scattered around the city, including Dale Chihuly’s Rose Crystal Tower in Falls Park. “T he city has been evolving for 20-plus years,” says Murphy. “Every time you come back, there is a new artist studio or restaurant. The arts scene mimics the vibe and energy of the city.”

