Get Marooned on This Quintessential New England Island

It seems appropriate that I’ve been stranded on an island of shipwrecks. Before the bridges were built, it happened to people here in Jamestown—a village of 5,500 on Conanicut Island off the coast of Newport—quite often, including in the climax of Wes Anderson’s movie Moonrise Kingdom: a work of fiction, sure, but one inspired by and filmed on this Rhode Island islet.

This time, it’s a snowstorm that shuts down the two connecting bridges and maroons yours truly. White mist hovers above the ocean, enveloping the ruins of a stone house as six-foot waves crash against the giant boulders that line the shores. Still, as ominous as that sounds, there’s something romantic about being huddled with everyone on this lonely rock, so close to Newport yet so easily cut off by some water and fog.

Jamestown’s isolation out in the Narragansett Bay helps explain the many hey-look-out! lighthouses that surround the island: There are short stubby ones that stand alone; tall ones that gaze majestically at the pointy tip of land; some closely resembling houses because they are, in fact, residential. Once upon a time, these grand yet imposing buildings expertly guided lost ships out of the wild, perilous ocean—and sometimes, not so much. Though boats don’t crash into this hunk of rock as frequently these days, the remains of several shipwrecks still litter the ocean floor; if you’re experienced enough, you can even dive to see them for yourself.

Along with salty spray and seagull calls, you’ll find scenic cliffside hiking trails, enormous seaside cottages, and historic landmarks from lighthouse museums to WWII bunkers. There’s an adorable main street (with just a single blinking red light!), shacks slinging local oysters and warm chunks of buttery lobster, and breweries serving drinks strong enough to earn you your sea legs. In Jamestown, the story behind every building or cove seems to involve a hardy mariner, a missing ship, or a lost submarine; here’s all the sunken treasure you can find around town.