16 Reasons Why You Need to Visit Mexico City

There are more museums than you can imagine

With more than 150 museums, Mexico City is second only to Paris in terms of the number of museums within the city. From ultra-niche museums, such as the Museum of Antique Toys, the Torture Museum (because, why not?), to the all encompassing Museum of Anthropology and Museum of Fine Arts, where you could easily spend multiple days, there’s really no chance to be bored in this city. Imagine, you can drink all the tequila you want … and still learn something! Which brings us to ...

Exotic and rare local booze abounds

Mezcal and pulque are two ancient drinks native to Mexico that have not received quite the fanfare of tequila and world renowned Mexican lagers, but both -- mezcal especially -- are starting to garner more international attention. In Mexico City, they are everywhere. Both pulque and mezcal come from the agave plant, the same as tequila (which is a type of mezcal). Pulque is the result of fermenting the juice which grows in the plant’s bulbous root, and mezcal is the distilled spirit from any number of agave species (while tequila can only come from blue agave). Pulque has an effervescent flavor and is known to provide nutritive properties and a relatively low alcohol content. Mezcal, well, just make sure you plan how you’re going to get home after the bar before you delve into that realm.