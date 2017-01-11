32 Things to Do in Rome for €10 or Less

6. Get cultured at church

Piazza del Popolo, 12

Price: Free

No need to visit a museum to see world-class art, because many of the best-known Renaissance painters were commissioned to create pieces for various churches in Rome. Case in point: two incredible Caravaggio paintings are hanging in the east altar of Santa Maria del Popolo.

7. Rent a rowboat in Villa Borghese

Villa Borghese

Price: €3 per person/20 minutes

Take a rowboat out on Rome's most adorable lake, the laghetto in Villa Borghese. Twenty minutes is plenty of time to paddle past the temples and statues while admiring the park from the water.

8. Get a taste of torture at the Museo Criminologico

Via del Gonfalone 29

Price: €2

Just off of one of the most exclusive streets in the city, you can find Rome's crime museum housed in a former prison. For a couple of euro you can peruse an eclectic mix of medieval torture devices and slightly more modern prison shanks.