The Stunning Hotel Emma Is a Link to San Antonio’s Sudsy Past

The hotel’s library features two floors of 3,700 literary volumes acquired from Sherry Kafka Wagner, a Harvard Fellow and San Antonio notable. The tomes are a striking backdrop for sipping your second choice of welcome drink: the Three Emmas cocktail.

Named for the wife and two mistresses of the brewery owner Otto Koehler, this is the choice for the folks who like a little drama. Otto, wealthy German immigrant and brazen philanderer, was shot and killed with a .32 revolver in 1914 not by his wife Emma Koehler, or her nurse Emma who he was cheating with, but by a third Emma, also a nurse and also his mistress. (She was acquitted by an all-male jury, married one of the jurors, and they lived together in the house where Otto was shot. Somebody, really, make this movie!)

The Three Emmas cocktail starts with Pearl beer and rose syrup for Emma Koehler, and mixes in sweet sherry for Emma the nurse. “The one he really loved was Emma number two, probably,” says Bill Petrella, CEO of the hotel. The third booze gives the cocktail its kick. “It has gin, for the hardcore killer.” Add fresh-squeezed grapefruit, lemon juice, and a jaunty sprig of basil. Serve in an etched Nick and Nora glass and toast to Cher, who was a

big fan of the background story