Find Your Oasis on This Tiny, Volcanic Caribbean Island

Be prepared to look up a lot in St. Lucia at the green peaks above. One of the lushest of Caribbean islands, St. Lucia is home to volcanoes so pointy, it’s as though someone turned giant ice cream waffle cones upside down—though covered in trees rather than sprinkles—and plopped them on a piece of land surrounded by ocean. Known as the Pitons, the Gros and Petit mountainous plugs define the skyline; and they’re a UNESCO World Heritage site. In addition to your standard white sand beaches, waterfalls, snorkeling sites, and mangroves, you’ll find places where you can walk along the bottom of a seahorse-filled ocean via helmet diving. And you can lather yourself in white or black mud from the island’s mud baths. Buy local wares at the bustling marketplace in the capital of Castries or bite into warm Creole bread by a local baker at a nondescript roadside stand. Whether you’re looking to get lost in a jungle-like paradise or indulge in some fresh lobster next to a side of jerk chicken, here’s what you need to know about visiting St. Lucia.

Trails of varying difficulty bring you to the Pitons’ volcanic peaks. | fokke baarssen/Shutterstock

Hike volcanoes for sweeping views A trip to St. Lucia would be incomplete without an in-person exploration of the Piton Mountains. Because of the wide width of Gros Piton compared to Petit Piton, it is the most frequently hiked and has several marked trails that vary in difficulty. Reaching the summit of Gros could take you three hours or six, depending on your skill level and selfie habits, so make sure to bring your sunscreen, comfortable shoes, and maybe a fun sun hat. Only a few minutes from the town of Soufrière (French for “sulfur”), you can conquer an easy, 45-minute hike to the top of the Tet Paul. There you’ll find panoramic views of the Pitons and the nearby islands of St. Vincent and Martinique. Pack a lunch for an excuse to use the cute picnic tables at the top while listening to calls from endemic parrots and warblers.

Get healed by the island’s volcanic geography. | Solarisys/Shutterstock

Soak in mud and under waterfalls For a luxurious spa-like experience in nature, head to Sulphur Springs, located at the Soufrière Volcano on southwestern side of the island. You can lather your body in the natural white mud and black mud, which the locals believe have healing properties for sun burns, eczema, arthritis, or sore joints. Afterwards, soak in the 110-degree spring to be extra sure any stubborn aches get eased out. The volcanic geography of the island also gives way to the Toraille Waterfalls, located near the Fond St. Jacques village. You can dip into the plunge pool or have an aquatic back massage at the base of the 50-foot waterfall that pours over the side of the cliff and terminates near a scenic garden.

Head to the ocean to kayak, snorkel, dive—or walk underwater Best thing about a kayak tour in St. Lucia? You could work your heartrate up for a feel-good excursion, or just listlessly float in the soothing water. The Roseau River is located in the Anse-La-Raye region and flows in the southern part of the island. Starting at Marigot Bay, you can take in the scenery that was used as a film location for the 1967 Dr. Doolittle film and then spend the rest of the day kayaking through the Roseau River and its lagoons, Bayan tree canopies, and mangroves. To head under the water, try diving and snorkeling at the base of the Pitons. This area has some of the best sites to find a multitude of tropical fish, eels, sea turtles, and colorful coral landscapes. Don’t forget to visit the Anse Cochon beach: the launch spot for exploring two of the island’s shipwrecks. You could drift around the Lesleen M, a cargo ship sunk in 1986 to form an artificial reef, and the Danini Koyomaru, a 244-foot Japanese dredger sunk as an artificial reef in 1996. If you aren’t a certified diver, but you’ve been looking to experience something a bit more thrilling than snorkeling, then consider helmet diving: you are connected to an oxygen source on the boat while walking underwater. One of the best places to helmet dive on St. Lucia is at Pigeon Island, named a National Park in 1979 and a National Landmark in 1992. You’ll find marine life like seahorses, squid, and—if you have time to explore Pigeon Island’s land mass—you’ll come across an 18th-century British fort as well as Fort Rodney, used by the British to spy on the French during colonization.

Find hot word-of-mouth bread and spicy seafood On the western coast of St. Lucia, head to the fishing village of Anse La Raye and have dinner at Rhumba Daiquiri Bar & Grill. There you’ll find specialties like freshly caught lobster, BBQ ribs, jerk chicken or pork, and catch of the day. For dining with a view, the Treehouse restaurant in Anse Chastanet overlooks the famous Piton mountains in St. Lucia. Try some of their locally caught mahi mahi fish, as well as vegetables sourced from the property’s farm in the Soufriere Hills. Located in the village of Nolbert on the northern side of the island, a local elder named Magdalene sells creole bread for only $1. The hot goodies are baked in an oil drum with margarine and are called “Creole bread” because they’re made with baking powder instead of yeast. Ask around, and you just might find the best steaming buns on the island.

Enjoy volcanic vistas without even getting out of bed. | ANSE CHASTANET ST.LUCIA

Sleep in a jungle treehouse It’s not just that it’s a chocolate hotel (okay, maybe a little bit). The hoisted up wooden rooms of Boucan Hotel Chocolate make you feel like you're sleeping in a treehouse with the best view on the island. Beautifully designed rooms offer balconies looking right at the Petit Piton volcano. You’ll be just a couple minutes from beaches, waterfalls, and hot springs. And about that chocolate? The hotel is on a chocolate farm, and the on-site restaurant offers clever cocoa fusions in many dishes. Anse Chastenet Resort furthers the treehouse feeling by offering wooden shutters that unfold to open air and basically omitting some walls in the rooms. It’s like a balcony and room combined—which means you can look right out to volcano views from your bed. Sit on a colorful chair swing overlooking the jungle from the balcony view of your room or basque in the sunshine via outdoor tables and hammocks.