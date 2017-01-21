Why You Absolutely Need to Take a Trip Down to Tijuana, Mexico

B ack in the day, when I went to Tijuana I didn't have a guidebook. I just had a friend I'll call Paco, one of my best high school buddies. His last name happened to match that of Tijuana's mayor at the time, and we all used to take his advice on Tijuana. After all, he was, we'd joke, the mayor's nephew or something.

At the end of one of our day trips (during which I may or may not have consumed meaningful quantities of high-test refreshments), Paco drove us back north, with me nodding off in the passenger seat. I snapped to when I realized the policia municipal had pulled us over. With the cop blathering at him, Paco, unfazed, flipped the table, yelling: "DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM?” He flashed his driver's license. Seeing Paco’s name, the cop turned whiter than I am. He ended up bribing us.