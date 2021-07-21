Travel Strike it Big in This Old West Boom Town There may no longer be silver in Virginia City’s hills, but there is a ton of history.

We have Virginia City to thank for the writings of Mark Twain. Back then he was just Samuel Clemens, following his brother Orion out West to this Nevada mining town. Here, prospectors could turn into millionaires overnight thanks to the rich silver Comstock Lode unearthed in 1859 (named for part-owner of the land Henry Comstock; nickname: “Old Pancake” because he… really liked pancakes). The largest boom town west of Denver, the area’s population topped out at 25,000 (now down to just 1,200), with mining funds funneled into mansions, churches, opera houses, hospitals, and schools. Fun fact: Comstock silver was also used to build cities like San Francisco. With silver stars in his eyes, Clemens tried his hand at prospecting but had no luck. In need of cash he took a job at the daily Virginia City newspaper Territorial Enterprise in 1862, and refined his storytelling skills by reporting on the town’s shenanigans. He adopted the pen name Mark Twain, a name he appropriated from a captain in his old riverboating days. And a writer was born.

A visit to Virginia City today, just 35 miles southwest of Reno, fully transports you back in time to when Clemens and his famous mustache roamed the streets. Nineteenth-century buildings are seemingly pulled right out of a Hollywood set (in fact, nearby is the now-shuttered Ponderosa ranch from TV’s Bonanza, which prominently featured the city). Wooden verandas jut out over boardwalks, channeling you past old-timey shops, historic saloons, and casinos where much of that boomtown money was made, lost, and fought over. You’ll spot remnants of Twain’s four years here: On the town’s main C street, the Mark Twain Museum sits in the original Territorial Enterprise building, housing his old desk, chair, and books. Across the street, a 24-hour bar and casino constructed in 1863 bears his name. The hole-in-the-wall bar at the Gold Hill Hotel claims to be one of his former haunts, and on a return visit he lectured at the Piper’s Opera House (which has also hosted notables like President Grant, John Phillip Sousa, and Al Jolson on its stage). That’s just scratching the surface of things to do in Virginia City. Here’s what to check out in this Nevada time warp.

Take a steam train past historic mines. | Courtesy of Visit Virginia City

Have a drink in an old-timey saloon Another way to live like a miner: drink. In its heyday Virginia City had 115 saloons. Today the number is whittled down to ten, but many have preserved their 19th–century appearance, and each glass of whiskey is accompanied by a side of history. The Delta Saloon and Casino on C Street is home to the Suicide Table, an allegedly-cursed game table that caused gamblers to off themselves after major losses. Three owners of the table are said to have committed suicide but only one has a name (sort of): history remembers him as “Black Jake” who lost $70,000 in one night, and shot himself. (The table is now under plexiglass. They’re taking no chances.) Also on C Street, the Red Dog Saloon is housed in a building constructed by Henry Comstock himself, but its claim to fame as a music venue came about in the 1960s, when Janis Joplin appeared on stage. Then there’s the Bucket of Blood Saloon, built after the Great Fire of 1875 destroyed a large portion of Virginia City. It was constructed from the remains of the Boston Saloon, the only Black-owned western saloon of the era, earning Bucket of Blood national landmark status. The name is said to come from the mop buckets that turned red with blood shed in raucous bar fights. Whether or not that’s true, they do have a Bloody Mary they’re pretty proud of. For a true Virginia City experience, make it a “Bloody Mucker”—which subs the vodka for Nevada-made Cemetery Gin.



Things get spooky (and boozy) inside the Washoe Club. | Courtesy of Visit Virginia City

Get into ghosts Any old mining town is gonna come with some spooks, but especially one with a cursed “Suicide Table.” Ghosts can be heard tapping on the windows of the 142-year-old Silver Queen Hotel, with spooky tours given on weekends. Apparitions have been reported at Piper’s Opera House, the Delta Saloon, the Silver Terrace Cemeteries, Mackay Mansion, St. Mary's Art Center (formerly a hospital), Storey County Courthouse, and the Gold Hill Hotel & Saloon, which sits in front of what was the Yellow Jacket mine where 37 miners were killed in a fire. But the first stop for ghost hunters should be the Washoe Club, a museum and saloon once frequented by the social elite, with opulent chandeliers remaining from the past. It’s been a frequent stop of the Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures, who claims it as one of the most haunted places in the West. Feel it out for yourself with ghost tours, an overnight lockdown, ($400), or peruse the attached museum. Or saddle up to the bar and have a different kind of spirit, at the oldest saloon in Virginia City.

Vanita Salisbury is Thrillist's Senior Travel Writer. If you want her to go on overnight lockdown with a ghost you better buy her some Cemetery gin first.