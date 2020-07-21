Travel Explore the Funky Art Towns and Desert Beauty of West Texas It’s a hell of a drive, but well worth the journey.

Note: We know Covid-19 is impacting travel plans right now. For a little inspiration, we’ll continue to share stories from our favorite places around the world so you can keep daydreaming about your next adventure.

Texas being the largest state in the lower forty-eight is just an abstract fun fact, until it’s time to actually travel across it. A few hours in the car often gets you exactly nowhere, a frustrating truth until you decide nowhere is exactly where you want to be. That’s the outlook for a road trip to far West Texas. Removed from just about everything in the best ways, the hours melt into the horizon as you roll steadily past mile after mile of dry, desolate rangeland and on to “nearby” towns like Marfa. “Flat” and “boring,” the uninspired will quip, but this sprawling landscape is also punctuated by exhilarating moments of natural beauty, world-class art, funky towns, big sunsets, and oddball surprises that are well worth the long journey. Take your time and fall into the change of pace -- the vibe, if you will -- that each area offers. There’s a good chance you’re already visiting Big Bend, one of the most far-flung and underrated national parks we’ve got -- a mountainous dreamscape for kayaking, star-gazing, and working road-weary legs. But we’ve got a lot of ground to cover before you get there. Note: As of July 2, 2020, Big Bend is temporarily closed due to Covid-19. Follow the NPS for further updates around park closures, and check out the status of all 62 national parks.

The massive spring-fed swimming pool at Balmorhea State Park | Chase Fountain

Things to see on the drive to West Texas Embrace “the journey is the destination” mindset and prepare for a full day of transit. Even flying into El Paso or Midland, the two closest cities with commercial airports, still leaves you with a substantial drive. Hopefully, you can budget time to stop at these natural wonders along the way: The Caverns of Sonora

If you’re coming from Austin, San Antonio, or Houston on I-10

The founder of a National Speleological Society (read: group of dudes who love exploring caves) once said “its beauty cannot be exaggerated, even by a Texan.” Guided tours of this remarkable cave system last just shy of two hours and take you 155 feet below the earth’s surface. Sonora is also a great halfway point between San Antonio and Big Bend. Monahans Sandhills State Park

If you’re coming from Dallas-Fort Worth on I-20

Like a massive Japanese Zen garden, these natural sand dunes are ever-changing and worth stomping around after a few hours behind the wheel. Not far from Midland, stop here for a picnic or sled down the swirling dunes on rentable plastic lids if you’re so inclined. Entry is $4. Balmorhea State Park

A can’t-miss from any direction

Time to bust out your swimsuit. Near the crossroads of I-20 and I-10, you’ll find a literal oasis in the middle of the desert: the largest spring-fed swimming pool in the world. Recharge in the cold, clear waters and get a glimpse of tiny endangered pupfish, found only in the San Soloman springs. Entry is $7. The pool is currently closed until Fall 2020.

Stay at El Cosmico for a not-quite-camping experience | NICK SIMONITE

MARFA There’s no small town in Texas with a bigger reputation than Marfa. In the early 1970s, Marfa became a refuge for the acclaimed minimalist artist Donald Judd, who laid the foundation for the thriving international art scene the town is known for today. Indisputably hip, even by big-city standards (perhaps especially by big-city standards), Marfa still manages to feel mythical and off-the-grid. Where to stay in Marfa

Funky: El Cosmico

For an indoor/outdoor experience with little-to-no WiFi, the Liz Lambert-owned campgrounds offer multiple modes of shelter, including a series of retro Airstream trailers, “glamping” style tepees, boho yurts, and traditional campsites. If Beyoncé can stay here, so can you. Historic: Hotel Paisano

Serving cattle ranchers, desert seekers, and the occasional celeb since the 1930s, this laidback space has been comfortably restored with a courtyard, souvenir shop, and plenty of Old West flair. Head to Jett’s Grill for a mean chicken fried steak. Contemporary: Hotel Saint George

This sophisticated space is packed with art and features a sleek restaurant, bar, outdoor pool area, and an excellent bookstore, Marfa Book Co. Things to do in Marfa

Prada Marfa

Equal parts roadside kitsch and public art sculpture, Marfa’s most iconic attraction is not in Marfa at all, but about 37 miles from town on Highway 90 near Valentine, TX. The eternally-closed Prada store replica has occupied this patch of lonely prairie since 2005. The Marfa Lights

These mysterious, greenish yellow lights appear across the desert on clear nights. First reported in 1883, they have stumped scientists ever since. Are they just static electricity? Swamp gas? Passing cars? UFOs? Come up with your own theories at the viewing station on Highway 90 between Marfa and Alpine. The Chinati Foundation

No visit to Marfa is complete without visiting this contemporary art space founded by Donald Judd. Wander the grounds and take in the large-scale concrete installations by Judd and his contemporaries. Related, the Judd Foundation is focused on preserving his living and working spaces in town. Other art galleries to visit

You could spend days visiting the world-class art galleries in Marfa -- not because you want to, necessarily, but because the operating hours are so sporadic. Check online, call ahead, or wander around Highland Ave. with fingers crossed that eclectic galleries like Wrong, Ballroom Marfa, and Arber & Sons will be open.

Large concrete works by Donald Judd found at Chinati Foundation | Martin Robles/Unsplash

Eating & drinking in Marfa

Hangover cure: Marfa Burrito

The homemade tortillas really clinch this massive, and massively delicious, burrito (vegan options available!). Coffee/Laundry: Frama

This cafe located inside a laundromat (it’s Marfa just go with it) also has fresh smoothies, pastries, and ice cream on hand. Wash your sweaty Big Bend clothes while you sip your cold brew with lavender syrup. Grab and go: Food Shark

The retro food truck is kind of a big deal here, with an eclectic Mediterranean-inspired menu featuring the signature “Marfalafel” sandwich. Pizza: Pizza Foundation

Their simple, thin-crust pies are super fresh, flavorful, and (our favorite) foldable. Dinner: Cochineal

A multi-course experience from a small menu that changes near daily. Locally sourced ingredients and veggies grown in their onsite garden -- you get the drift. Beer: Plant Marfa

This very chill beer garden is full of oddities like an old school bus and tepee. Dive bar: Lost Horse Saloon

A good spot for music and a game of pool under the friendly neon glow of some beer signs.

The Desk on Hancock Hill in Alpine, TX | Visit Alpine, Texas

FORT DAVIS & ALPINE For a glimpse of everyday living “out there” in far West Texas, swing through the towns of Fort Davis and Alpine. While a little less glamorous than Marfa, both offer easier access for exploring the trails and state parks in the area.



Where to stay

In Fort Davis: Indian Mountain Lodge

This cool pueblo-style hotel with a restaurant and pool offers near-instant access to hiking within Davis Mountains State Park. In Alpine: Holland Hotel

The historic boutique hotel dates back to the ‘20s and has been beautifully refurbished. The Century Grill features a secluded interior courtyard to safely serve guests their top-notch margaritas. Things to do near Fort Davis and Alpine

Davis Mountain State Park

You don’t expect to find “mountain” and “Texas” in the same sentence very often, and yet here we are. Take in the rugged landscape with a hike on Skyline Drive Trail, or drive the 75-mile scene loop that starts and ends in Fort Davis. The Sul Ross Desk

In the 1980s, some students at Sul Ross State in Alpine placed a large metal desk on top of the very large Hancock Hill behind the university. It’s still there today. Notebooks left in the desk’s drawers are filled with salutations and sage wisdoms from past visitors. McDonald Observatory

Just north of Fort Davis, one of the darkest night skies in the country allows for spectacular star-gazing. Under normal circumstances, gazing into the cosmos during one of their evening star parties is a must-do, but unfortunately the observatory is closed at this time. Eating & drinking

In Alpine: Magoo’s Place

A local favorite for deliciously greasy Mexican brunch, burritos, and burgers. For your morning caffeine fix, try the mod Cedar Coffee Supply downtown. In Fort Davis: Fort Davis Drug Store

This historic spot, with an old-fashioned soda fountain from 1950 and small art gallery upstairs, serves up hearty comfort food. For dessert grab ice cream at Herbert’s Caboose, which scoops from an authentic Burlington Northern caboose train car.

Take in the 1,500 foot cliffs of the Santa Elena Canyon | Mick Haupt/Unsplash