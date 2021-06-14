Spend a Weekend in Florida’s Most LGBTQ+ Friendly Small Town

There’s a tiny town in South Florida that might be the most LGBTQ+ friendly place in America. Drive forty minutes north of Miami, and just outside Fort Lauderdale you’ll encounter the ultra-progressive, culture-packed town of Wilton Manors—a tight-knit community driven by its unabashed embrace of all expressions of queerness.

Home to about 13,000 residents, this gayborhood resets the bar for inclusivity. Nicknamed “Island City” (it’s surrounded by canals on all sides), Wilton Manors has been an LGBTQ+ stronghold for decades; back in 1988, its denizens elected the very first openly gay official serving in Broward County. A decade later, Wilton Manors became the first municipality in Florida (and the second nationwide after Palm Springs) to elect an all-LGBTQ city commission.

Wilton Manors has flourished as a hub for queer entrepreneurship anchored by its main drag, Wilton Drive. Today, “The Drive” boasts an extraordinarily dense roster of over 40 independent LGBTQ+ owned businesses, from sushi shops to retro candy stores and even a bakery opened by one of Wilton Manors’ gay ex-mayors. You can support those businesses by going thrifting, grabbing a coffee, shooting some pool, even getting your eyes examined; here, queerness is baked into the fabric of everyday life.