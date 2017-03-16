12 Incredible Places in the Italian Alps Almost Too Beautiful to Be Real

You can't argue with good food, good wine, good people, and good behold-the-majesty-of-nature-and-weep scenery. No country nails this combo quite as effectively as Italy. And for those of you forming internal counterarguments about the scenery aspect -- because "the Amalfi Coast is totally overrated!" (note: no it's not) -- I have two words for you: Italian. Alps.

The incredibly vast mountain range, stretching through nearly 10 different countries including Austria, France, Germany, and Switzerland, leaves some of its prettiest footprints (foothills!) smack dab in Italy. From reflective glass lakes to snowy hilltop villages, here are a dozen jaw-dropping examples to prove it.