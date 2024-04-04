Eurovision’s Swedish Host City Is Young, Diverse, and Underrated

When Sweden pulled a surprise victory at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, the Nordic country became the default host for this year’s edition of the hugely popular and wildly unpredictable musical oddity. Most assumed Stockholm was the surefire host. Some thought the country’s second city, artsy Gothenburg, was a viable candidate. Yet when it was announced that the southwestern city of Malmö would take center stage, many were left scratching their heads. Frequently overlooked by international travelers as a Swedish suburb of nearby Copenhagen, Malmö is often depicted as a hotbed of controversy thanks to a headline-grabbing mix of gang crimes and far-right provocation. Yet despite its PR problems, it takes all of five minutes in the capital of the southern Skåne region to fall in love with this city of wonderful contradictions. While it’s debatable that Sweden actually deserves to host this year’s Eurovision (justice for Austria’s banger about Edgar Allen Poe!), few Swedish cities are as overdue for the international spotlight as Malmö. In juxtaposition to Sweden’s more monocultural cities, Malmö has a verve to it that comes, in part, from its status as one of the youngest and most culturally diverse cities in Scandinavia. Formerly part of Denmark, Malmö’s 700-plus years of history coexist beautifully with its modernist leanings. In this city of roughly 350,000, an ancient castle seems perfectly at home in the shadow of an artistically designed skyscraper, and time-honored Swedish traditions live in harmony with those of an immigrant community that represents 170 nationalities. It’s a 16th-century military stronghold and shipping town that’s fully embraced modern arts in its galleries and public murals; a city whose love of local seasonal ingredients informs cuisine both traditional and hybridized; and whose quirks, progressive ideals and friendliness run counter to a bad-faith narrative that’s kept far too many visitors—foreign and domestic—at arm’s length. Malmö is a low-key skeleton key: A city that demands to be savored in person that also serves as a waypoint to the region’s most exciting cities and natural landscapes. That makes it a double threat: A highly underrated travel destination in its own right that also opens the door to the world around it.

Photo by Per Pixel Petersson, courtesy of imagebank.sweden.se

Best neighborhoods and attractions to visit in Malmö Stortorget/Lilla Torg Malmö’s main square, Stortorget, is a total time warp. Dating back to the 1500s, it’s surrounded by late-gothic architecture and the constant hum of tourists walking around a huge bronze statue of King Charles X Gustav and the city’s oldest building, the staggering Saint Peter’s Church. The cobblestone streets lead to the always bustling Lilla Torg, the city’s other town square. Here, you’ll find the sidewalks outside of the countless bars and cafes bustling with a combination of tourists and locals sipping coffee and wine and taking in as much vitamin D as possible. This is the truly Malmö’s epicenter, where its ancient history and modernism converge in a sea of art galleries, boutique shops, cafes, busy pubs and eateries ranging from mom-and-pop stalwarts to haute restaurants tucked into ornate buildings dating back to the Middle Ages. Västra Hamnen Swedish’s coastal communities do a tremendous job of preserving their industrial past while updating it for current trends around hospitality and sustainability. Malmö’s Western Harbor (Västra Hamnen) is a prime example. Here you’ll find a serene seaside esplanade that passes the city’s must-visit Ribersborg Beach, a busy skatepark that’s helped make Malmö a magnet for international skaters, laid-back bars and cafes and rows of modern energy-efficient apartments. It’s also where you’ll find Turning Torso, which until recently clocked in as Scandinavia’s tallest skyscraper before being overtaken by Gothenburg’s also oddly named Zipper. Towering over the city, the building’s corkscrew design is instantly recognizable from afar, but becomes downright trippy when you stare up at it from the base. Möllevången Sweden, on the whole, isn’t exactly what one would call diverse. Yet Malmö has emerged as a true melting pot. Nowhere else is that diversity more apparent and celebrated than in Möllevången, the city’s increasingly hip multicultural epicenter. Stroll the neighborhood’s namesake market and the spice, produce, music, crafts and food stalls provide a multisensory immersion into the cultural diaspora in miniature. Möllevågen is also home to the city’s first Syrian restaurant, Shamiat, in addition to the huge Malmö Chokladfabrik that helps feed Sweden’s insatiable hunger for ultra-salty licorice, plus excellent kabob and pho shops. You’ll find the winding marketplace known as Mitt Möllan as well, where makers, chefs, artisans and craftsmen ply their wares.

Museums, art and culture in Malmö If you went to Sweden and didn’t visit a centuries-old castle, did you even Sweden at all? The centerpiece of Malmö’s historic district is Malmöhus Castle, a 16th century seaside fortress. The castle offers tours and is home to the Malmö Museum, although if that’s not your thing you can explore the surrounding Slottsstaden (Castle City), a quiet, cozy residential neighborhood full of cafes and nice sea views. Speaking of museums, Malmö’s wealth of them makes it an overlooked art center. Hit the Moderna Museet Malmö, which is housed in a refurbished power plant and includes works by Picasso and Dalí in addition to displays by Swedish and international artists. Old Town’s Form/Design Center is dedicated to sleek modern architecture and design, while Malmö Konsthall intermixes works by emerging and established artists.

Nature and outdoors in Malmö The outdoors are sacred in Scandinavia, and Malmö was designed around its green spaces. Your first stop, especially in summer, should be Ribersborg Beach, which pairs sandy shores and a strollable promenade with outstanding views of the Öresund Bridge jutting overwater into Denmark. If you’re keen to partake in the Scandi sauna tradition, you’ll also find the historic Ribersborgs Kallbadhus here, which is equipped with multiple Nordic saunas that are particularly popular for those who want to take the plunge during the frigid winter. Malmö takes its parks very, very seriously, too. The Malmöhus-adjacent Kungsparken (King’s Park) is packed with sculptures and lush garden paths. Nearby Slottsträdgården’s is home to the city’s prized botanical garden, and Folkets Park brings a serene natural beauty to Möllevången. The canals of Malmö are navigable by rental kayak, a great way to see the city from a different angle; the city is also full of incredible bike trails that connect the metro centers with the waterfront and surrounding forests. Basically, every neighborhood here has its own little natural oasis, and the further outside the city center you get, the more the lush scenery begins to envelop you.

Where to eat and drink like a local in Malmö Eating through Malmö is a quick rebuttal to the idea that Swedish food is just variations of meatballs and fermented fish, although you’ll find plenty of those things as well. Hit the historic Restaurant Bullen to tick the Swedish classics off your list, then head out for fika, the beloved daily ritual of taking a break with hot coffee and a pastry like a Swedish cinnamon bun (kanelbullar). The city’s oldest cafe, Hollandia, is a great option, though for something a bit more modern Lilla Kafferosteriet has elevated treats with excellent house-roasted coffee. Ruths, meanwhile, might just be the best bread bakery in Skåne. Next, hit Saltimporten Canteen for a rotating array of fish, meat and veggie lunch options prepared lovingly with local ingredients, or splurge on a double-Michelin-starred feast at Vollmers, an Old Town gourmand-magnet positively obsessed with tapping into the potential of Skåne’s culinary bounty. You’ll find some of the very best falafel outside the Middle East scattered in shops and kiosks around Malmö, including standouts like The Orient House of Falafel and Hummusson, while the Pink Head Noodle Bar has become the gold standard of Scandi/Asian fusion in the area. And because Malmö is a seafood hub, you’ll want to dip into Posideon’s bounty at various fish markets, Söderholms Fisk and Fiskhoddorna chief among them. The sheer volume of choice can be overwhelming, so it’s probably best to kick it at the Malmö Saluhall and sample away: This ultra-hip food hall is full of micro-restaurants that represent a very no-frills way to taste your way around the city’s culinary influences, with the welcome addition of a great craft beer selection. Speaking of: For legal reasons, few restaurants properly showcase the greatness of Swedish beer, so hit up the Malmö Brewing Taproom for a taste of what happens when modern brewers’ preference for seasonal ingredients meets Scandinavia’s centuries-old brewing tradition. A quick pro tip: Sweden is expensive, especially at meal time. But there’s a great equalizer: Nearly every restaurant offers a “Dägens Lunch” special. This daily lunch will include a fish, meat or vegetarian option and comes with coffee, salad and dessert. You’ll find it at nearly every restaurant — from kebab shops to otherwise restrictively expensive hot spots, usually for under $20.

Malmö hotels and other great places to stay Malmö is home to a fair share of luxury and boutique hotels, including Lilla Torg’s extremely ornate and incredibly pink piazza-style MJ’s and the luxe Duxiana, which comes with a particularly well-curated collection of mid-century Scandi furniture. Both have incredible dining and bars on site. I’ve always been partial, though, to the more budget-friendly Clarion Hotel Malmö Live, which is housed in the same building as the Malmö Symphony Orchestra. As a bonus, it’s near a “musical bridge” that sort of sings as you walk across it — a particularly lovely, if jarring, experience if you’ve put back a few at the onsite bar. For something a little less conventional in the summer, you can rent a refurbished circus wagon courtesy of the Grand Circus Hotel, which answers the question “what if that weird Nevada clown motel had a baby with a glamping site, but with fancy Scandinavian amenities.” It’s a bit outside the city center, but each room comes with two free bikes to help make up the distance. Another quick pro tip: Breakfast in Sweden is a pretty bland affair unless you’re fond of cheese sandwiches. The exception is to eat where you sleep. Nearly every hotel offers complimentary breakfast buffets that include charcuterie, hot items, caviar, fresh fruits, baked goods and more. They’re also the best place to figure out whether you like pickled herring or Norwegian brown cheese without actually purchasing them.

Easy day and overnight trips from Malmö Malmö’s unique geographic location makes it the perfect jumping-off point for other adventures in the region. For quick day trips, head to Ystad or Skanör, which are among Northern Europe’s prime beach destinations and lovely small towns in their own right. Meanwhile, a short commuter train ride will get you to Lund, whose medieval namesake university gives the town the feel of a highly walkable Scandinavian cousin to Oxford. Speaking of trains, Malmö’s network of commuter trains means you can visit some of Scandinavia’s best destinations in a breeze and on the cheap: You’re only 30 minutes from Copenhagen, yes, but there’s so much more. Travel about three hours, and you’ll be in the heart of Gothenburg, whose commitment to environmentalism pairs beautifully with its funky art and food scene (from there, you can get to the fjords of Oslo in just three hours by train or bus). And a five-hour train ride will tap you straight into Stockholm, that most quintessential destination for anyone seeking a quintessential Scandinavian capital experience that definitely includes shipwrecks and ABBA.

Photo by Tina Axelsson, courtesy of imagebank.sweden.se

What to know before you go to Malmö Best times of the year to visit From May-August, southern Sweden transforms into a summer paradise that never stops — literally in late June/early July, when the sun only sets for a few hours a day. During this time, typically reserved Swedes become downright gregarious in their effort to soak up as much sun as possible, and they delight in showing off everything they love about their home. Visit during the annual Midsommar festival, and you’ll see what happens when Swedes go wild — it’s the country’s biggest holiday and a marathon of snapps, pickled herring, maypole dances and general revelry that will absolutely make you fall in love with the country. Midsommar’s followed almost immediately by Malmö Pride in July, while August sees the massive Malmöfestivalen transform the city into Scandinavian SXSW. The brief autumn months offer up a gorgeous panorama in the surrounding forests, but things can turn torrential fast. Winter, meanwhile, is a slog of nonstop rain and near constant darkness. So, yeah, summer it is. Malmö time zone Malmö is in the Central European Time Zone, which is six hours ahead of New York and nine ahead of Los Angeles. The weather and climate Summers are sun-soaked and temps hover around 70 degrees — the perfect weather for biking, hiking, swimming and spending long days outdoors. Autumn is chilly but magical with a good chance of rain. And winter (all six months of it) is generally wet, cold and eternally dark. On the plus side, you might peep the aurora, the Christmas markets are lovely and hotels tend to be cheaper because nobody wants to leave home except to go to the sauna and complain about the rain. Languages Sing-songy Swedish is the language of Malmö. However, Swedes love to speak English and practice with foreigners. It’s rare to be in a public space where people don’t speak near-perfect English, making Malmö and Sweden in general one of the easiest places for English speakers to visit without doing homework.

Photo by Werner Nystrand, courtesy of imagebank.sweden.se

How to get around Malmö is a highly walkable city and also has an efficient system of commuter trains and buses. Purchase tickets at the station, on board the vehicles or at any 7-Eleven or the Swedish equivalent, Pressbryån. The currency Despite being in the EU, Sweden uses the kroner and doesn’t accept the euro. At press time, the conversion rate translates to 1 SEK = .097 USD. If you’re doing math on the go, remember that 10SEK is basically $1. Sweden is a mostly cashless society, so while you might want to get some kronor just in case, keep in mind that most of it will stay in your wallet as a souvenir. Nearly every place you wish to spend money will accept your credit and debit cards, just be prepared to show an ID at some places. International adapters you’ll need Sweden uses the Europlug types C and F and uses 230V/50Hz power. You’ll need a standard converter, which is available at most electronics stores at home and in Malmö (they’re typically near train stations).

