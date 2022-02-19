Yes, Mardi Gras Is Happening This Year: Here's What to Expect

After a two-year hiatus, America’s most legendary street festival is back, baby: Mardi Gras. And in New Orleans, the energy is palpable. People have a proverbial pep in their step; the city’s hundreds of mouthwatering restaurants and high-spirited bars are finally busy again; hotels are packed to the brim (or about to be); and you just know those French Quarter palm readers are working around the clock to foresee tourists’ fortunes (bright and rosy, we hope!). Mardi Gras (or “Fat Tuesday” for those rusty on their French) dates back hundreds of years and marks the days before Lent, a tradition much of New Orleans’ predominantly Catholic population observes by giving up luxuries and temptations for six weeks. This year, Mardi Gras kicks off on March 1, but parties and parades have been wilin’ out since Three Kings Day on January 6. Mardi Gras is best known for its street parades led by costume-wearing krewes—clubs that walk, dance, march, drive floats, and host balls. Some of the season’s earliest parties featured krewes like the Chewbacchus, a sci-fi-themed parade with a flying saucer float and plenty of Yodas, and the raunchy Krewe du Vieux, which featured a giant flaccid penis and satirical, pandemic-related gags for its theme, “Vaxxed and Confused.” But if you missed those, rest assured that the wildest parties are still to come.

COVID-19 restrictions & other things to know for Mardi Gras 2022 Considering Mardis Gras was one of America's first superspreader events back in 2020, the city has implemented a few COVID-19 restrictions to avoid a repeat fiasco. This year, you’ll need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test and wear a mask when headed indoors, including bars, restaurants, events, and stores. While it’s not obligatory, authorities recommend wearing a mask while in a crowd, too. It’s worth mentioning that, due to a reduced number of first-responders, parade routes have been shortened this year. Also, to step up security measures, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that both the New Orleans Police Department and the feds will be on patrol during the festivities. There’s also been a recent uptick in crime including carjackings and break-ins, so keep your wits about you, don’t walk alone on low-lit streets, and consider parking your car away from the action and using the city’s sweet electric-assisted blue bikes to get from place to place, instead. Now, onto the goods!

