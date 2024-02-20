In Argentina’s Wine Country, Malbec Pairs Perfectly with Thermal Baths and Campfires

If Chile is like the ocean-loving California of South America, then Argentina—and specifically Mendoza, at the bottom of the Andes—is a bit like old, rustic Nevada on the other side of the mountains. Brownish slopes descend to arid lands where gaucho cowboys ride on horseback and slowly roast cuts of meat over a campfire. “It's a beautiful thing to start a fire,” says Francis Mallman, a chef from Argentina who often cooks over open flame in Patagonia, surrounded by mountains, lakes, and forests. His pink boina hat is tilted to one side like a beret as he artfully layers wooden logs in a spiral around a pit. Eventually, he lights them into an enormous blaze, all while standing amid rows of vines backdropped by the snow-capped Andes. “The longer you cook with fire, the more you learn about it,” he continues. “You look and see what happens from flame to ashes.” Indeed, what happens is usually a juicy steak served alongside a glass of deep red wine, here in the wine region of Argentina. Mendoza is a place where city blocks are punctuated with grapevines and the edges of town are completely surrounded by vineyards. The downtown area is crammed with old buildings and statue-filled plazas, and the nearby mountains beckon all to meander their way through the outdoors. Here are all the ways to spoil yourself on a trip to Mendoza.

Best places for first timers to visit in Mendoza It’s practically required to visit multiple vineyards in the Mendoza area, and many locals will insist you drive over to Uco Valley to sample more of them. To experience the techniques and flavors developed by Chef’s Table star Francis Mallman—along with over 500 carefully crafted whites and reds—head to Siete Fuegos. Here, the meals are cooked over seven different types of fire pits and grills, from parrillas to bonfires. The sizzle from juices dripping off the meat into the flames alludes to the succulent mains to come, accompanied by charred pizza, wood-fired empanadas, and addictive chimichurri sauce. And guests who choose to stay over at The Vines Resort and Spa have the option of taking cooking classes with Mallman himself, known not only for his careful instruction but also his poetic musings. Once you’ve wined and dined, you’ll probably feel the call of the Andes and the surrounding nature in general. The first stop should be Lago Potrerillos, for views of green-blue water against rocky cliffs. Traveling to the site feels like a fun trick, since getting there from Mendoza requires a drive through a long tunnel on Route 82; at the end, when the darkness suddenly opens up, the lake emerges in a dramatic reveal. It’s a grand sight, to be sure, and a lovely place to picnic for an afternoon. But another good excuse for driving this way is the Termas de Cacheuta next door. These thermal baths are essentially an oasis in the desert, since the surrounding dry hills cradle a pocket of lush plants and steamy blue waters. Waterfalls stream down the cliffside, bridges cross channels of water, a fountain gushes in one of the pools, and there’s an option for mud baths. Guests can choose between the water park and the spa, and food and alcohol are sold on site.

Where to eat and drink like a local in Mendoza A vacation in Mendoza has the leisurely feel of a three-hour lunch. That might be because of all the three-hour lunches you could legitimately have every day, slowed down by multiple glasses of the region’s malbec. Because American dollars are so strong, it’s worth going for the most opulent meals, to taste the best of the country for almost-unreasonably good deals. Plan to take up one afternoon at Casa Vigil, which was recently awarded a Michelin star. Located on a vineyard, the meal begins with a tour of the vines, volcanic dirt layers, and cellars, leading to a gradual walk downstairs that’s meant to mimic the story of descending into Dante’s hell—the inspiration for their award-winning wine, El Enemigo. Come back up to the sunlight, the dining room’s large windows, and an incredible meal guests can’t stop photographing. The paired wine tastings similarly take you on a journey up and down elevations and terroirs. As you’re sampling the landscape, don’t let thoughts of the afterlife distract you from ordering the Osobuco Empanada, where dripping steak is wrapped in a warm and flakey dough, or the Veal Ribs, with the softest meat that just falls off the bone. Argentina is known for its large Italian influence, and the most exceptional trace of that is at Francesco. The owner, Theresa Corodini, immigrated here from Italy after WWII, and started with a modest restaurant. Her recipes spoke for themselves, as the expanded operation has now been going strong for 75 years. (They’ll even tell you all about hosting stars like Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow.) The lasagna with artichoke, tortellini with a sage pumpkin filling, and ravioli with braised goat easily explain the restaurant’s success. Plus, since we mustn’t forget we’re in wine country, they offer 60 rare and decadent bottles that can no longer be purchased from the wineries. For a more casual night out in downtown Mendoza—still with excellent food—head to La Central Vermuteria, where they specialize in tapas and vermouth. If you don’t know whether or not you like vermouth cocktails, this is the place to try them, especially some of the more delicate rose and white versions. You can’t go wrong with any of the tapas, but the spanish tortilla, a thick potato and egg tart, should be one of your choices.

Best day trips to take from Mendoza Now that you’ve had a taste of the foothills, it’s time to wind deeper into the mountains. Route 7 is one of the most popular leisure road trips in the area for good reason. The road leads to the border crossing with Chile—and it’s definitely a wise decision to check beforehand and alter your plans if snowfall has closed the border and caused a backup of cars and trucks—but when the weather is fine, the beautiful drive full of pit stops is worth a day trip. After passing Lake Potrerillos, the road edges along the side of a bluff lined with a series of short tunnels peeking through the cliffside, where each emergence opens to dramatic valley views. Soon after that, you’ll arrive in the town of Uspallata, which is an excellent place to get a meal or snacks, as there are a handful of grilled-meat eateries and a brewpub called Alpatak. Spending a night in one of Uspallata’s numerous hotels or log cabins could be a wise choice, since the town is a fairly central point to both the picturesque Chilean border to the west and Villavicencio to the east (more on this later). If you continue along Route 7 towards Chile, you’ll see reddish mountains with hints of orange or purple emerge, sometimes covered by a few dustings of green. Then, as the road ascends higher, the surrounding mountains start to become covered in snow. Drive by a few ski slopes before pulling over at Puente del Inca. Continue past the town of the same name to get to the main attraction: a natural bridge crafted from rock and water. Just under the arched bridge sits some ruins from an old spa that is no longer accessible. Shops next to the tourist site sell all kinds of affordable souvenirs, from mate cups and metal bombilla straws to objects covered by mineral growth from the thermal waters. At this point, you’ll be very close to the border, but there’s one more important stop to catch a view of the tallest mountain in all the Americas: Aconcagua. A designated parking lot sits next to a short path to a viewpoint of Aconcagua, where on clear days you can see all 22,000 impressive feet of the mountain. That’s significantly bigger than any of the 14,000-footers in Colorado, and it even clears Denali’s 20,000 feet in Alaska. You’ll be pretty much at the roof of the Andes at this point, but it’s just another 20 minutes to the border, where you can cross over to Chile’s green side of the mountain range, get a passport stamp, and either continue onward or head back to see the opposite side (and equally majestic views) of the peaks.

Nature and outdoor experiences in Mendoza To visit ghost towns, hang with guanacos, and immerse yourself in Darwin lore, consider hightailing it to Reserva Natural Villavicencio. But be warned: If you were hoping to get a photo of a llama, well, go to Peru. But if you were aiming to snag a photo of their nearly identical cousins—guanacos, the wild version of domesticated llamas—this is your chance. You might get excited and insist on pulling over when you first spot one of the fluffy, long-necked animals, but you’ll soon be overwhelmed by the amount of guanacos all over the place as you drive further in Villavicencio. There are also adorable Andean foxes, known as culpaeus, with golden coats and curious eyes. Pumas do exist in this area, though it’s extremely rare to see one. And at all points, remember to keep your gaze skyward for condors, the largest bird of prey in the world with a wingspan that can reach 10 feet. But the wildlife isn’t the only reason to visit Villavicencio. These mountains are crisscrossed with almost-dizzying switchback roads that give much wider views of endless rolling hills. Dusty trails lead over hills of varying colors, including soft pink, paprika red, bluish lavender, blackberry purple, seafoam green, and the entire range of a rusty rainbow. Along the road are old mines and a ghost town once populated by the miners (if you fancy, you can trek through it with a guide). There’s also a plaque dedicated to Charles Darwin, who visited this area in 1835 to study the 230-million-year-old petrified araucarias, which are included in his famous Darwin Papers on the theory of evolution. You’ll also pass by the old Hotel Villavicencio, which is no longer open, but looks like a dreamy, German-influenced getaway at the bottom of a lush valley.

Mendoza hotels and other great places to stay If you want the dream experience of staying on a vineyard in a luxurious setting, book a private villa at The Vines. Starting at $900 USD per night for two people, this is a splurge, but each villa comes with a private kitchenette, a large and creative breakfast spread, floor-to-ceiling windows, an unbeatable view of the Andes from your private deck, and a tour and tasting of a selection of wines. In addition to having a restaurant, pool, hot tub, and spa, the view from the gym—if that makes it into your vacation—might make you want to sleep next to the treadmill. You can also arrange to go on a sunrise horseback ride from the mountains or try your hand at blending wines to create your own personal bottle. It’s about an hour’s drive from Mendoza proper, but the hotel arranges transport to and from the airport. Closer to the heart of Mendoza is Lares de Chacras. With its stone walls and wood ceilings, this hotel has the feel of a wine cellar, but with fireplaces and windows that gaze out at the leafy vines. The elevated feel comes from thoughtful touches like its minimalist rustic decor and a pool that appears engulfed by a forest. The onsite restaurant offers an Argentine asado one night per week, so you can partake in the traditional outdoor barbeque experience. The hotel will also help you arrange a bike tour through the surrounding vineyards. By now, you’ve probably realized you can’t escape wine in Mendoza, so why not fully embrace it by staying in a wine-barrel-shaped room? In the Cuvée Suite at Villa Mansa, the curved wooden walls feel like a mixture between a stylish yurt and a, well, an oak wine barrel. You can often book the suite for less than $300 per night, and a stay longer than two days comes with a free massage at the hotel spa, which is equipped with a wooden sauna and bathtubs overlooking the mountains.

What to know before you go to Mendoza Best times of the year to visit When it's cold in the US, it's summer in Argentina. When you miss fall, travel down around May to see sweeping foliage. If you wish you could ski just a little bit longer, their spectacular slopes begin to open around June. Then it starts all over again, warming up there while the northern hemisphere descends into cold and darkness. The reverse seasons offer constant escape. Mendoza’s time zone Madeira falls under Argentina Time (ART). This translates to two hours ahead of New York’s Eastern Standard Time and five hours ahead of California’s Pacific Standard Time. The weather and climate Mendoza is classified as having an arid subtropical climate, with dry, mild winters and very hot summers with sporadic rain showers, both of which can be noticeably impacted by altitude. During the warm season (November to March), average temperatures range from a low of 60 degrees Fahrenheit to a high of 88 degrees Fahrenheit. Winter runs from May to August, when temperatures range from a low of 37 degrees Fahrenheit to a high of 64 degrees Fahrenheit. Languages Argentine Spanish is Mendoza’s official language, but many people also speak English, especially in the more touristy areas.

How to get around If you’re headed to Mendoza from outside the country, it’s wisest to route your flight through Santiago, Chile (SCL) before catching a domestic flight into Mendoza’s Francisco Gabrielli International (MDZ). Flying into Buenos Aires International (EZE) will tack on an extra hour’s drive to your connecting flight from Aeroparque (AEP). As for navigating the town once you’ve landed, you’ve got a couple of options. Renting a car from the airport is a great idea if you’re planning to take advantage of the area’s incredible drives, while taxis and remises—a.k.a private cars for hire, many of which you can reserve for an entire day—are also readily available. Elsewhere, you can tap into a network of hop-on, hop-off tourist buses (City Bus, Bus Vitivinícola), ride in style on the efficient MendoTran light rail, or rent a bicycle and peddle your way through wine country. The currency Mendoza uses the Argentine Peso (ARS) and each peso is worth 100 centavos. As of February, 2024, $1 USD exchanges for $834.55 ARS. International adapters you’ll need Mendoza uses plug type C (marked by two round pins organized side-by-side) and plug type I (marked by three flat pins arranged in a triangle). The standard voltage is 220 with a standard frequency of 50Hz.

