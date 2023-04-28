Forget Ibiza, This Spanish Island Is a Sea-Cliff Dream

If you know anything about the Balearic Islands, you probably realize Ibiza is the wild child. Mallorca is the biggest, Formentera is the smallest, and then there is Menorca. Oh, Menorca. Of Spain’s four principal coastal islands, this 431-square-mile land strikes such a stunning balance of quiet seaside bliss, history-loaded cities and, when you want to turn up, sure, a cave to party in. The summer season, June through August, is when the island is busiest. But even then, with 100-plus beaches and the destination being comparatively under the radar, it doesn’t touch the more bouncing nature of its counterparts. To explore and make the most of this island destination, you’ll want to rent a car (taxis are scarce and rideshares are nonexistent), select a home base, and plop on a beach as much as possible. And when you do want some activity, there’s a hiking-filled national park, lobster stews, and watersports aplenty worth venturing out for. Here’s how to get your Menorca on.

Pair iconic lobster stew with a dreamy lemonade gin drink As you would probably imagine with a Spanish island… tucked in the middle of the Mediterranean… with thousands of years of culinary history… the food in Menorca is out of this world. If you’re into seafood, stick to the fresh catches, often including a rockfish and scorpion fish option on the menu del día (which is like the deal of the day). The most famous Menorcan dish is the caldereta de langosta, a spiny lobster stew often made with garlic, parsley, tomatoes, onions, and peppers. From five-star restaurants to mom-and-pop seafood shacks on the coast, it’s a menu staple often served in two-person-or-more portions. The most celebrated versions of the caldereta de langosta may be found at the waterside Café Balear in Ciutadella and, for a northern adventure, Es Port in the heart of the northern town of Fornells. Additional names you’ll see on Menorcan menus over-and-over include the ensaimada at bakeries, an often-circular pastry coated in powdered sugar; queso de Mahón, a yellow-edged cheese with a slightly salty-meets-spicy hint; and the pomada de Menorca drink, made with the island’s gin (Gin Xoriguer), lemonade, crushed ice, and sometimes mint. Venture to Binibeca, 11 kilometers south of Mahón, for a pomada at the Bucaneros bar on the water’s literal edge. Between the lemony goodness and turquoise waters, you’ll never want to leave.

Unwind on as many of the island’s 100-plus beaches as humanly possible There is absolutely no better way to harness this island’s vibe than quietly cozying up on a beach for the day (or every day, until you unfortunately have to go back home). Menorca has 134 miles of coastline and more than 100 beaches, often complete with white sand bliss, jagged rock banks, and plenty of wiggle room. Fun fact: You’ll see the word cala in front of a number of beach locations, translating to cove—more often than not, this is where you’ll find some of the island’s most stunning inlet landscapes. For the best spots, there is an incredible stretch of beaches along the southwest shores of Menorca between Cala en Turqueta (named for its turquoise waters) to the quiet resort town of Santo Tomás. Options include the limestone-cliff enclosed Cala Mitjana and Cala Macarella, which are family and boating hotspots, and Cala Excorxada, a totally secluded, clear-water oasis that requires an hour-ish hike from Santo Tomás to get there. For a beach town with several restaurant and souvenir shop options, the village of Cala en Porter is it.

Stroll the quiet city life in Mahón and Ciutadella Okay, the beaches are off-the-chart breathtaking here and should keep you entertained for days. But sometimes you do need a little civilization. This island’s city landscapes are generally Mediterranean-white meets Spanish-tiled euphoria, with cultural staples aplenty to be explored. Menorca has two urban hearts, Mahón and Ciutadella, found on the eastern and western edges of the island, respectively. It may seem like a trek between them, but you can do the 28-mile drive in under 45 minutes. Ciutadella is full of palaces and churches that give off serious ancient vibes. You’ll also find a busy nightlife here, in the island’s largest city.

Mahón (often labeled in traditional Catalan as Maó on road signs) is the capital of Menorca, the island’s second largest city, and it very much exudes a port city vibe with a historical knack. A must is strolling along its winding, water-adjacent promenade dotted with restaurants, cafés, and watersports shops. History lovers should head straight to Museu de Menorca for the most comprehensive look of the town and island’s culture, art, and archaeology. Otherwise, nearby landmark draws include the Forteleza de Isabel II, a seaside fort dating back to the mid-1800s, and the Iglesia de Santa María, the town’s central church that’s tucked in the heart of the town’s pedestrian-friendly shopping core.

Party in a cave or tour a winery If Menorca has a party scene, it is to be found in Ciutadella on Fridays and weekends. Along Passeig des Moll is the island’s highest concentration of discotheques, including the open-air Iguanaport and live music haven Jazzbah. For craft beer lovers, Grahame Pearce is quickly becoming a Menorcan fave and has a brewpub within minutes, too, located next to seafood hotspot Ulisses. There is one other party hotspot in Menorca that cannot be left out. Cova d’en Xoroi is a nightclub built into a cave on the water-adjacent cliffs near the village of Cala en Porter. For the early birds, it’s also open during the sunset hour, before the oft-DJ-led spectacle goes into the early morning hours. You’ll want to book admission well in advance, as they typically sell out and, well, there is only so much room in a cave. Menorca does have a handful of wineries, too. The largest is Binifadet, tucked about 10 minutes south of Mahón. It has hour-long tastings seven days a week.

Hike the island’s national park or paddle the oceans Outdoor enthusiasts will always have a place to stroll in Menorca. The Camí de Cavalls trail encircles the entire island, with 20 often well-paved “stages” measuring three to nine miles. And Parc Natural de s'Albufera des Grau is the national park. Here you’ll find ponds, lagoons, inlets, and prairies aplenty. For longer, more rugged hikes on Menorca, this will be your spot. If you prefer to be active with a splash of sea spray, the watersports shops in Mahón offer up glass-bottom boat tours, yacht chartering, and sailing excursions. From the boat, you can opt to go snorkeling or cruise around on paddle boards. For those trips, Yellow Catamarans and Divina Charters Menorca are trusted options.

Stay in Menorca’s first carbon-neutral and grand luxury hotel Lodging options in Menorca span private villas with Spanish tile roofs, historic flats with vivid shutters in the country’s urban cores, and seaside resorts with Mediterranean views. Amid the options, head to Villa Le Blanc, a Gran Melía hotel, that opened in 2022 and is a true trailblazer for the entirety of the Balearic Islands. Billed as Menorca’s “first grand luxury” and carbon-neutral hotel, Villa Le Blanc sits centrally on the island’s south coast in Santo Tomás. The property has 159 guestrooms, including 45 suites, many of which have their own private balconies with spiral staircases, daybeds, tubs and/or pools overlooking the most turquoise of waters. Its on-site restaurant offerings include an intimate S’Amarador outpost (the original is in Ciutadella), regarded as one of the best seafood restaurants and homages to Menorcan cuisine in all of Spain. It’s the best of all worlds, kind of like the island as a whole.