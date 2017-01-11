The 14 Coolest Things to Experience on American Indian Reservations

If you're looking to immerse yourself in cultural traditions that date back thousands of years, you don't need to board a plane to Europe or Africa. The United States contains some 326 Indian reservations that together cover 56 million acres of land -- roughly the size of Idaho.

Chances are good, in fact, that you've already driven through a few without even realizing you'd crossed into a sovereign entity with its own unique rules and reasons to visit. Casinos might be the most famous -- certainly they're the most lucrative -- but all over the West, especially, there are great reasons to visit beyond any sort of gambling.