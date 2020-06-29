Travel This Long-Forgotten Lake Town Has Healing Waters and Bangin’ Sausages In the middle of nowhere, this Russian-speaking enclave is full of surprises.

Maitane Romagosa/Thrillist

Years ago, when the travel writer Pam Mandel passed through Soap Lake, Washington, she said “it felt like one of those fake nuclear test site towns.” The hot, arid climate only adds to the deserted feeling. But you could say this little-known town in Eastern Washington was once one of the nation’s premier wellness retreats: The mineral-rich waters of its lakeshore drew everyone from the Native Tsincayuse tribe to Eastern European immigrants with its healing powers. “People come here, and they think it’s dead,” says Anna Kozlov, who works at Mom’s European Food & Deli, a local grocery owned by her in-laws. “There just aren't that many people here.” The foamy lake “smells like a bad egg,” she says. The thick mud on the bottom glops with a potpourri of things not normally associated with summertime swims: sulfates, nitrogen, potassium, lithium, and other highly alkaline minerals with medicinal properties.

Mom’s has five dozen kinds of Russian-style candy, fridges full of Polish cheese, and breads shipped from Germany and baked on-site.

Originally called Smokiam (Salish for “healing waters”), then Sanitarium Lake, after the most prominent local business in the early 20th century, Soap Lake’s popularity as a health destination faded following the development of antibiotics. Fast forward to the early ‘90s, when Eastern European immigrants once again frequented the lake for its curative powers. When Nadezhda and Aleksandr Kozlov moved from Ukraine to Sacramento in 1992, they quickly relocated to Soap Lake. They found a community of fellow Ukrainians and agricultural land, where they still grow tomatoes and cucumbers to sell at the family business: Mom’s. Mom’s has five dozen kinds of Russian-style candy, fridges full of Polish cheese, and breads shipped from Germany and baked on-site. With sausages that Anna says “are like what we had back home,” buckwheat, pickled mushrooms, and pirozhki that she calls real -- “unlike the ones at Pike Place Market” -- Mom’s caters to people who are picky about their pierogi and care about their kefir.

“It was fun to discover this Russian-speaking enclave in a place where you'd least expect it, literally in the middle of nowhere.”