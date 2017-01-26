Travel

Insanely Beautiful Photos of Sri Lanka That'll Make You Want to Go

Nine Arch Bridge
Nine Arch Bridge in Sri Lanka | alex_aladdin/Shutterstock

Sri Lanka is one of those places that always got "honorable mention" on my travel bucket list, behind front-runners like Thailand, Botswana, or Montana's Glacier National Park. But I was so, so wrong. Dig a little deeper and you'll see why this South Asian island is worth bumping up -- if not topping -- the list. It's full of breathtaking beaches, tea plantations, and wildlife -- and happens to be one of the more culturally, architecturally, and spiritually enhanced countries on planet Earth. It's essentially a real-life version of The Lion King, except only the parts the light touches (none of that dark and dodgy hyena land).

Don't believe me? Take a gander at these stunning examples, and you'll buy a plane ticket faster than you can belt out "Naaaants een-vwen-yaaaaaaa ma-ba-gee-chi-ba-va" (or however the hell that song starts).

Golden Temple
The Golden Temple in Dambulla | Nila Newsom/Shutterstock

The Golden Temple of Dambulla

Buddhism on this island traces as far back as the 3rd century BCE. Of the hundreds of Buddhist temples and historical sites to be seen here, this is the literal gold star, the biggest and best-preserved of them all. There are -- count 'em -- 153 Buddha statues, as well as countless paintings and sculptures documenting the famous sage's life.  

Sri Lankan tea plantation | Anton Gvozdikov/Shutterstock

Tea plantations

Are you drinking tea right now? There's a decent chance it came from right here. Sri Lanka is the fourth-largest producer of tea in the world, specializing in Ceylon black, Ceylon green, and Ceylon white tea (starting to make a lot more sense why this country was formerly called Ceylon).

Colombo
Colombo, Sri Lanka | Dmitry Chulov/Shutterstock

Colombo

The capital city used to be a little like Athens in that you could hit all the obligatory sites in half a day and then hightail it to the beaches. But thanks to a resurgence in galleries, museums, cafes -- and the historic architecture that's been there all along -- Colombo's proving to be a vibrant city worth a longer stop-over.

Nine Arch Bridge
Nine Arch Bridge | NataliaMilko/Shutterstock

Nine Arch Bridge

Located in quaint Hill Country, between Ella and Demodara, this 80ft-high bridge in the sky is part of a train track that winds through the tea plantations. Looking up at the arches from underneath feels like looking into nine separate skies -- or at least, that's what the name implies.

Sigiriya Lion Rock fortress
Sigiriya Lion Rock Fortress | Khoroshunova Olga/Shutterstock

Sigiriya Lion Rock fortress

This incredible ancient fortress -- complete with frescoes, water gardens, and killer panoramic jungle views at the top -- was once home to a king who constructed the gateway to look like a giant lion. We can only assume this was top-of-the-line security for its day.

Mirissa, Sri Lanka
Mirissa, Sri Lanka | Anton Gvozdikov/Shutterstock

Mirissa

Finally, what we all came to Sri Lanka for -- the beaches! The scenic little village of Mirissa has immaculately clean shores dotted with simple waterfront shacks serving the fresh catch of the day and cheap beer. Surfing, whale watching, and napping in a hammock are about as strenuous as life gets here.

Peraliya Buddha Statue in Hikkaduwa, Sri Lanka
Peraliya Buddha Statue in Hikkaduwa, Sri Lanka | Malgorzata Drewniak/Shutterstock

Tsunami Memorial/Peraliya Buddha Statue

The day after Christmas in 2004, a massive earthquake in the Indian Ocean triggered a series of tsunamis that devastated Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, and Thailand. Upwards of 30,000 Sri Lankans were killed. Perched where the tragedy took place, this Buddha statue was a gift from Japan to honor the victims.  

Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage
Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage | Dezay/Shutterstock

Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage

The elephants swarming the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage are quite possibly the most lovable-looking things on the whole damn planet. This is the largest herd of captive elephants in the world, and while visitor interaction with the elephants is limited, watching baby elephants take a bath is well worth the excursion.

Galle, Sri Lanka
Galle, Sri Lanka | Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock

Stilt fishermen at sunset

This method of fishing reportedly started around World War II and was implemented for one very simple reason: not enough fish. Locals had to get crafty, using sticks to carefully wade further out where they were more likely to make a catch. It's a skill that has remained crucial ever since the tsunami wiped out much of the marine life here -- although these days, the fishermen allegedly prosper more from tourists snapping their pics.

Ella Rock
Ella Rock, Sri Lanka | Kenneth Dedeu/Shutterstock

Ella Rock

High above the town of Ella, this iconic cliff isn't for the casual hiker -- but if you;re up for the two-, three-, or possibly even four-hour challenge, the top of the rock offers unparalleled views of the hilltop village, tea plantations, and lush plains below.

Polonnaruwa, Sri Lanka
Polonnaruwa, Sri Lanka | f9photos/shutterstock

The ruins of Polonnaruwa

The remains of this ancient city, once a thriving commercial center 800 years ago, look like something straight out of Indiana Jones. Archaeological treasures like temples, tombs, statues, and stupas are so incredibly well-preserved, you'd almost think they were for sale in a gift shop. 

Gangaramaya Temple, Colombo
Gangaramaya Temple, Colombo | joyfull/shutterstock

Gangaramaya temple

The 120-year-old Gangaramaya temple is certainly not the biggest, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in a serene Beira Lake-adjacent location, lavish architecture, and a staggering collection of ancient statues and artifacts.

Seema Malaka temple on Beira Lake, Colombo, Sri Lanka
Seema Malaka Temple on Beira Lake, Colombo, Sri Lanka | Khoroshunova Olga/Shutterstock

Seema Malaka temple

While technically part of Gangaramaya, the Seema Malaka temple is basically its own Zen island isolated from the rest. Built on platforms in the middle of Beira Lake, its sole purpose is meditation and rest. OM… yes.

Baker's Falls, Horton Plains National Park, Ohiya, Sri Lanka
Baker's Falls, Horton Plains National Park, Ohiya, Sri Lanka | krivinis/shutterstock

Baker's Falls

Tucked in Horton Plains National Park, Baker's Falls is not just one waterfall, but a collection of several flowing parts and one of the widest, most famous falls in Sri Lanka. Swimming is strictly prohibited -- a hidden 40ft plunge pool at the base of the falls has claimed many lives.

Yala National Park
Yala National Park | GUDKOV ANDREY/Shutterstock

Yala National Park

Calling all crazy cat ladies. Aside from being the second-largest national park in Sri Lanka, Yala has the densest population of leopards in the world.

Adam's peak, Sri Lanka
Adam's peak, Sri Lanka | Dudarev Mikhail/Shutterstock

Adam's Peak

Don't let the fact that it sounds like a daytime soap throw you. Adam's Peak is arguably the most stunning place on this list. Although a bit riskier, hiking to the top just in time to catch the sunrise is both worth it and life-affirming.

Liz Newman is a contributing writer for Thrillist

