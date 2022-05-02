Escape the Touristy Traps with These Adventures in Tulum

The fact that Tulum has been dubbed the “Williamsburg of Mexico” might trigger some alarms as an overplayed hipster haunt. But beyond the touristy thirst traps and notorious nightlife of this Mexican destination, there are plenty of non-cliche—and totally surprising!—things to do here that won’t have you feeling like you’re in a vacation-themed episode of Portlandia. Perched on the Yucatán Peninsula in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, Tulum is about 80 miles south of Cancun, on the coast. In a lot of ways, between the fact that Tulum has no major international airport of its own and that its population of 50,000 is dwarfed by Cancun’s nearly 900,000, this comparatively tinier resort enclave emerged as the kind of anti-Cancun. Tulum offers more zen vibes, chicer restaurants operating with a jungle-to-table ethos, boho-chic beach clubs, and tasteful boutique hotels in favor of theme park-sized all-inclusive resorts. Sure, its rampant popularity over the past decade took Tulum from hidden gem to bougie beach playground for the rich and Insta-famous, swarming with more influencers than Fyre Festival, but not everything here feels like a tropical Williamsburg stereotype. From its almost cartoonishly picturesque cenotes and Mayan ruins to all-natural lazy rivers and life-changing tacos, here are the things to do in Tulum you haven’t seen played out on social media.

When to visit Tulum When you’re this close to the Equator, sandwiched between Caribbean coast and jungle, things are bound to get sweaty. Indeed, summer is not for the faint of heart, due to both the sweltering heat/humidity and the heightened likelihood of rain from June through September. But as temperatures tapers off later into fall, the weather feels downright perfect from November through March. November and December are at the tail end of hurricane season, so there’s still a chance of storming, but more than likely you’ll just experience occasional drizzles and refreshing ocean breezes. January through March are lovely and balmy, albeit the most crowded time of year in Tulum. That may result in hefty hotel prices and a lack of available day beds at the beach, which is the most First World problem you’ll encounter here. That being said, Tulum’s relative isolation from the rest of the Riviera Maya (and the fact that there’s no convenient direct access aside from bus or private driver) keeps it from becoming Disney World—compared to Cancun’s annual visitation of more than 10 million people, Tulum sees about 1.5 million each year. April and May are also optimal months, as long as you strategically shun spring break, so you can sneak a trip in before the summer heat and hurricane season.

Swim in cenotes If there’s one thing you do in Tulum, beyond the requisite beachside cocktail and fish taco awakening, it’s taking a swim in a cenote. Natural limestone sinkholes filled with groundwater so shimmeringly pristine they make holy water look like sludge, cenotes are to Tulum what all-you-can-eat buffets are to Cancun. Whether said sinkholes are exposed to the open air or within stalactite-strewn caves, these photogenic wonders of nature are all over the place in Tulum. Most of them you’re not likely to see, since they’re often underground and/or on private property, but a few places allow you to swim and explore. One such place is Cenotes Casa Tortuga, a kind of all-natural water park in the Mayan jungle, where guided tours take you through aquatic caves—and plunging off small cliffs into wide-open pools. Unlike water parks, though, this place actually prioritizes conservation and ecology, which means preserving the delicate caves and their pure waters. Thus, sunscreen is not allowed (it can wash off and damage the water) and all visitors must rinse off in a quick shower before taking the plunge. Each tour consists of four cenotes, a mix of open-air and underground pools, and provides life vests and optional goggles. Keep in mind you will be fully immersed in water, so unless you have an airtight waterproof case for your phone, you’re gonna want to leave that—and everything else—either in your car or one of the provided lockers. The cenotes vary in depth from about three to 26 feet and are filled with water so pure and clear, thanks to all that limestone-filtered rain water, you can easily spot the little fish swimming along the bottom. The underground cenotes, which you enter via stairs before swimming into the caves, are pure wonder. Guides carry flashlights so you’re not swimming into stalactites in pitch-blackness, and the only sounds are your own doggy paddle splashes and drips from the cave ceiling. If you have a very understandable fear of deep water or tight spaces, or both, the more ideal option for claustrophobes would be the Cenote Tres Zapotes, a sprawling open-air pool large enough to host an Olympic event. It’s also deep enough to jump, dive, or flip off the rocky cliffs surrounding it.

Thrillist TV History of The History of the McRib

In the same jungle as Cenotes Casa Tortuga, Buuts’Ha’ Cenote Club is more like the Soho Club of cenotes. Like, if the Mayans were around today and they liked Dom Perignon bottle service, they’d 100% hang out here. Whereas the former is more of a family-friendly environment with guided tours, this one is a literal cenote club, complete with full-service restaurant and bar, accessible via reservation only. The name Buuts’ Ha’ translates to “smoke and water,” a nod to the sacred rituals of burning copal wood and soaking in the springs. The heart of the club is a huge sunken grotto, surrounded on all sides by iguana-clad cliffs and bookended by gentle waterfalls. Within the grotto are chic booths and even chicer hammocks, dangling above the jade-green water. Between giant art sculptures, wooden bridges, and crystalline water, it’s the perfect little oasis for swimming, looking contemplative in stylish poses, and lounging with a lot more solitude than the far-more-crowded beaches. Plus, it’s got a full-fledged restaurant and bar, so you can dangle your feet in the cenote while snacking on shrimp aquachile, sea bass al pastor, and guacamole with tuna carnitas. It’s also got a full slate of wines, Champagnes, spirits, and cocktails, which are just as luminous and pretty as the grotto itself.

Roam lush lagoons next to Mayan ruins When most people think of Tulum, their perceptions are likely dominated by scantily clad beach-goers and late-night club-hoppers. But considering its prime location on the Riviera Maya, teeming with jungles, shoreline, and lagoons, Tulum is just as dreamy for those who prefer wearing clothes. Beyond the cenotes, clubby or otherwise, Tulum offers lots more ways to recreate in nature—only some of which involve luxuriating on a daybed at the beach. The cream of the crop is the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site on the southern end of Tulum. Established to protect and preserve Mayan ruins, jungles, and Caribbean Sea in 1986, it’s a park whose lofty translation of “Gate of Heaven” actually seems modest compared to what it holds. Clocking in at about 3,280 square miles—making it the largest protected area on Mexico’s Caribbean coast—the reserve includes 23 Mayan archaeological sites. One of these is Muyil, one of the oldest Mayan civilizations in the Yucatan, with relics and looming stone pyramids that date as far back as 350 B.C. Well-preserved ruins are scattered throughout the jungle, and touring the forests here is a far more accessible experience than visiting the touristy Tulum Ruins further north. Trails weave their way through the jungle out to the coastal wetlands and lagoons, where tour boats take visitors out to explore a different side of the park.

There are different tour companies available, but the best of the bunch is the sustainably focused Mexico Kan Tours. This being a biosphere reserve with similar protections and regulations as the US National Park Service, the park is stringent about sustainable practices and environmental efforts, including running a tree-planting program to offset their carbon footprint, prohibiting sunscreen for anyone going into the water, and promoting the Save the Marine Turtle project. There are loads of adventure excursions that the company provides, from cenote bike tours to Mayan lore at Chichen Itza, but the ideal way to go full-throttle Tulum is with a tour of Muyil at Sian Ka’an. Each elaborate, informative, and adventurous outing includes a jaunt through the jungle to pyramids and temples, before setting up by the coast for a wholesome picnic lunch. It’s then into a motorboat for a hair-flapping spin through the reserve’s turquoise-tinted lagoons and waterways. It all culminates with a life-changing “lazy river” experience, floating in life jackets on a free-flowing stream through dense mangrove canals. You’ll never look at Volcano Bay the same way again.

Explore ancient turquoise-water beaches Of course, you can’t talk about outdoor activities in Tulum without mentioning the beach. With over 10 miles of prime Riviera Maya real estate, distinguished by the kaleidoscopic clash of azure-blue water lapping up against sugar-white sand, these are some of the most breathtaking beaches on the continent, which might explain why some of them are teeming with tourists almost constantly. Tulum’s north side beaches tend to be quieter and more natural (and thus easier for the public to access), while the south side feels more like Miami’s South Beach at times, with posh resorts, beach clubs, and ripped torsos. For tranquility with a side of ancient history, Playa Ruinas is a singular stunner. It’s located about 40-feet below the cliffs at the Tulum Ruins, making it a refreshing dip in the warm sea after exploring the remnants of a centuries-old city—and dodging hordes of visitors along the way. Like the ruins above, the beach remains untouched by hands younger than the 15th century, making this one of Tulum’s purest sections of shoreline.

Further south, Playa Pescadores (aka Paradise Beach) offers a few more modern amenities, and what it lacks in ancient pyramids, it more than makes up for in passion fruit margaritas. Although resorts are dotted along this stretch of developed beach, it’s still publicly accessible via a short, breezy walk through palm trees. If you’re gonna go full-tilt Tulum, your best bet is snagging a shaded cabana at Maïa Beach Club. Part of the Ikal Hotel, it’s chichi and hip without feeling too pretentious, with a full-service restaurant and bar offering service with a smile no matter how elite your seat is (the beach club also has, ya know, regular tables and chairs in case you don’t want to pay a cabana fee). The menu exceeds beach club expectations with bracingly fresh guac, ceviches, and ridiculously good tacos, especially the crispy corn tortillas rolled with mashed potatoes or the delicately fried fish tacos strewn with cabbage and tomatoes in fresh blue corn tortillas. Wash it all down with a tart marg, and hit the beach once your stomach settles to splash in the bathwater-warm waves.

Eat juicy cochinita pibil paired with mezcal Everywhere you turn, from the beach club to the street carts to the jungle-chic fine dining at Hartwood (a restaurant that takes much of the blame for the Williamsburg-ification of Tulum), amazing food and drink are there to dazzle you. A lot of this can be chalked up to Tulum’s enviable geographic position between lush Yucatan jungles and the Caribbean Sea, affording the utmost in both surf and turf. It’s why, when it comes to signature dishes in the region, the offerings run the gamut from ceviche and fish tacos to cochinita pibil, a traditional Mayan method of marinating pork in citrus, tinting it bright-orange with annatto seed, wrapping it in banana leaves, and roasting in an earthen oven. Obviously, Hartwood is as quintessential to Tulum nowadays as the Mayan ruins and the beaches, and it’s well worth trying to grab a reservation—they’re super limited, and can only be booked via their website a month out, but if you’d really like to throw caution to the wind, walk-ins are accepted. The restaurant is distinct in its location and approach, applying an almost Noma-like ethos to rigorous local sourcing and reimagining traditional dishes. Menu offerings change daily, cooked exclusively on a huge grill or in a wood-fired oven, giving it the feel of a jungle omakase in an open-air courtyard illuminated with lanterns. From papaya empanadas and grilled Caribbean lobster with creamed yuca to wood-fired beets with avocado habanero cream, each bite is as adventurous as the uneven terrain you trod to get here. While gems like Hartwood are hidden in jungles, much of Tulum’s culinary epicenter is along highway 307, which runs through the heart of downtown, aka Tulum Centro. Mestixa Restaurant is another prime example of the region’s proclivity for turning local ingredients and timeworn dishes into stunning novelties—in this case a clever mashup of Latin American and Asian cookery. Mestixa is a dark, funky, and artsy restaurant, bedecked in dragon murals and dainty umbrellas, serving a street food-inspired melee of flavors: jumbo shrimp tempura tacos in lettuce wraps with furikake, pickled ginger, and ponzu sauce; oyster mushrooms al pastor with cured egg yolk, grilled scallion oil, and brown butter ponzu; and Thai coconut raspado with miso flan, cacao brownie, and lemongrass. For street food without the “street food” quotation marks, Tulum Centro is also dotted with copious taquerias and carts. It’s hard to go wrong with any of ‘em, but a couple standouts include Taqueria Honorio, known for its cochinita pibil tacos, and Tacos y Torta El Tio, a frills-free cart stuffing tortillas with grilled hanger steak and spicy chorizo.

Rooftop bars are to be expected in sky-scraping cities like Chicago and New York, but for a comparatively shorter city, Tulum certainly boasts a robust rooftop scene. Chief among them is Naná Rooftop Bar, tucked a block off the main drag at the Maka Hotel Boutique. The whole vibe is very jungle treehouse, looking like someplace the Lost Boys might hang out if they were into mezcal—and of age. To access the bar, you walk across a few stone steps through an elegant, zen-like pond, then up a contemporary spiral staircase to access the posh bungalow bar filled with dark greens and wood (the ceiling has the look and feel of a tree canopy, and it’s accented with quirky decor like a Furby in a birdcage). There’s a selection of Japanese-Mexican snacks, but a majority of the crowd is here to sip well-balanced mezcal cocktails while bopping to ambient music. Another nearby rooftop oasis is Bhanu Sky Kitchen, perched atop the Kimpton Aluna Resort Tulum, where small plates come with big ambitions—and a sweeping panorama of the Tulum jungle on all sides. Up here, chef Rogelio Dominguez Vargas presides over a dynamic menu of locally sourced ingredients at their freshest and most pristine. Cooked in a huge, wide-open kitchen and fresh off the coal-fired grill, dishes include sea scallop tostada with smoked chili oil, papaya and lobster ravioli, pork belly baos with beetroot and jicama kimchi, and barbacoa tacos with bone marrow sauce in freshly made tortillas.

Where to stay in Tulum If you weren’t already compelled to spend the night after a food coma-inducing feast at Bhanu Sky Kitchen, allow us to confirm that Kimpton Aluna Resort Tulum is indeed the ideal jungle bungalow in which to rest your head—on silky-soft Frette linens, no less. Nestled within a grove of tropical trees in the Aldea Zama neighborhood, the peaceful location is optimal for being just far enough off the main drag, while still minutes from the beach and an easy drive or walk to the action of Tulum Centro. The whole vibe is very spiritual and zen, starting with a welcome ritual in the breezy lobby that entails writing something you want to leave behind (e.g. work stress, a bad breakup, hot takes on the Will Smith slap) on a piece of paper and then burning it in a bowl of smoldering copal wood. It’s good vibes only at Kimpton Aluna! And it’s a sentiment that carries over throughout the property, from the bungalow-style balconies in each room (top floor balconies are even topped with a jungle-esque thatched roof) to the rooftop yoga, the fresh fruit and seafood at Parallel 20° on the ground floor, and the tranquil pool, meandering through the tree-draped center of the property like a chlorinated river. Additionally, guests of the resort can take their spiritual Tulum vibe to the next level with a few unique experiences available by request. These include Mayan-inspired cacao ceremonies on the roof, where you sip freshly brewed cocoa in a candlelit, meditative space set to Shamanic song. There’s no going back to Hershey after this. Guests can also book mezcal tastings, discovering the nuances of this Mexican staple spirit, and tortilla-making classes at Bhanu Sky Kitchen, learning how to roll, press, and grill their own masa, before stuffing it with cochinita pibil. Of course, this being a locale known for its bougie beaches and lantern-lit jungles, it’s no surprise that glamping is a popular pastime here too. We’re talking decked-out tents at Harmony Glamping, with art and themes inspired by the likes of Frida and the Hindu god of Shiva. There are also swanky RV-sized oceanfront tents at Casa Nawal, where additional amenities include sound therapy and astrology readings, so probably a tad different than your childhood camping memories. But if there’s any place that can blend the ancient and the modern, the primitive and the posh, it’s Tulum.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.