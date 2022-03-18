This Sleepy Caribbean Island Has Hidden Beaches and the Bluest Water

Once your flight descends over the Turks & Caicos islands, the first thing you’ll notice is the brilliant, blue Gatorade-colored water that encircles the land masses. There’s no seawater quite like Turks water. Most of the islands are framed by white limestone, there’s no murky runoff from volcanoes, mountains, or rivers, so the oceans keep their brilliant blues. That's also partly why you'll find the world’s third largest barrier reef here. The intricate and colorful underwater landscape makes for awe-inspiring snorkeling and diving opportunities. Out of the nine inhabited islands of the Turks & Caicos, Middle Caicos is the one to visit if you’re looking to experience the least developed and least inhabited island. If you’ve ever wanted to have an entire beach to yourself, where your sandy footprints are the only ones as far as the eye can see, Middle Caicos is your place. Both idyllic and sleepy, pay a visit to some of the island’s hidden beaches and mangrove wetlands. On the main island, Providenciales (Provo), you’ll find the most developments, high end shopping, and luxury properties. Despite the modernity, getting into the local way of life is still quite easy, where you can have a freshly cracked conch at a small shack, explore the pristine reefs by snorkel or dive, and strike up a conversation with locals while boating or kayaking. The Turks & Caicos islands are for those looking to enjoy the fine white sand and take part in water adventures in a barely-touched Caribbean world. Here’s what to do while you're there.

Explore ocean-lined cliffs or tranquil beaches Easing into the slow pace of Middle Caicos, seek out the island’s abundant nature offerings with stunning rocky cliffs jutting out over white sand beaches. Not to mention, you can explore natural limestone tunnel formations, quiet coves, and outcroppings along the scenic Mudjin Harbor. Thrill seekers can stand out over these cliffs and watch the waves crash and shoot up dozens of feet in the air. The island has over 2,200 feet white-sand beaches. For a gorgeous swimming and kayaking option, visit Middle Caicos’ Bambarra Beach, which sits along land that was a historic plantation from the 1700’s. If your visit to these sands is in the middle of the day in the middle of the week, don’t be surprised if it’s just you and maybe a fisherman or local catching some zzz’s.

Hike above and below ground Into hiking? Venture along the Crossing Place Trail, a historical route full of rocks, sand, and paved areas that used to be the primary link for locals traveling to and from North and Middle Caicos islands (now connected by a bridge). Some of the sights to take in along the way include Juniper Hole, a craggy sea cave, and Blowing Hole, a 75-foot-long underwater cave. Taking things underground, venture to the Conch Bar Caves for a fascinating experience through an array of thousands year old stalactites, stalagmites, and columns, along with pools of water that flow in and out of the acidic limestone environment. You can picture settlers mining for bat guano, which was used for fertilizer in the 1880’s, as you hike through the cave. Keep an eye out for sleeping bats that like to literally hang-out on the overhead portions of the cave.

Explore Provo’s marine life Catching the ferry to the island of Provo (where the international airport is located) to the island of Provo from the TCI dock in North Caicos is an experience in itself. Strike up a conversation with a commuting local while sitting on the top portion of the ferry: the place to get light splashes of cool ocean water while taking in sweeping views of passing islands on the 25-minute ride. Budget snorkeling is possible on Provo: take your own equipment and explore right from shore at Smith’s Reef to spot angelfish and butterfly fish, among dozens of other species. If you prefer a boat snorkeling excursion, you can join a group with Dive Provo, which spends a couple hours touring spots off of Grace Bay, including sites known for harmless nurse shark visits. Another way to become acquainted with the clear Turks’ water is by getting a scuba diving certification via the Professional Association of Dive Instructors (PADI) through a reputable dive shop, which Dive Provo also offers. Depending on the conditions in the morning, the instructors will take you to the best dive site around the islands. For example, if you make a stop at the West Caicos “Piranha Cove” dive site, expect to descend to 40 feet max and come face to face with amazing marine life like slow-moving conch, fast-moving hawksbill turtles, elusive moray eels, and schools of Creole wrasse. You may have the opportunity to explore the “Crocodile” dive site, where frequent visitors include grouper, parrotfish, and reef sharks.

You could almost reach out and catch lunch yourself. | da Conch Shack

Eat from the abundant sea On Middle Caicos, visit Seaview Café, located along the Crossing Place trail. Here you’ll find perfectly seasoned, minced curry lobster or baked salmon complete with garlicky potatoes, all of which you can enjoy on cozy outdoor picnic tables. On Provo, go for an upscale dinner at the white tablecloth restaurant, Seven. The white tablecloth restaurant is known for their conch chowder prepared with garlic, onions, tomatoes, celery, carrots, and potatoes sautéed together. For a local vibe, grab freshly caught seafood like lime-seasoned conch salad, buttery lobster and flaky conch fritters at da Conch Shack. While here, you can watch fisherman cleaning brilliant conch shells on the beach.