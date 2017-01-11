What Is Zika and How Do I Protect Myself Against It?

We know, we know, you've been saying to yourself, "Gosh, we’re almost a month into 2016, and we haven’t had a worldwide panic about an infectious disease yet! What's the delay? And more importantly, what am I supposed to do with all of these surgical masks I bought last year?"

Excellent questions. First, the delay is over, it's here now -- and it's known as Zika. And second, maybe use them when you're mowing the lawn? 'Cause you're not going to need them with this disease, even if you're traveling to a hotspot.



Here's what you need to know about Zika.



Zika? Sounds like a Swedish pop band.

If only. Zika is a virus carried by the Aedes mosquito, which if you often do well on the "Mosquitos" category on Jeopardy!, you know is also the insect responsible for spreading dengue fever and chikungunya. First discovered in Uganda in 1947, the most notable outbreak of Zika took place in 2007 on the Micronesian island of Yap; 75% of the population became infected. In May 2015, the first case was reported in Northeastern Brazil, and it's from this area that the current epidemic began. Over the last eight months, Zika has spread to 21 countries, including: