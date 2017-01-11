What You Should Never Do When Visiting the United States

Though we probably like to think we do, Americans don't know everything about every other country. We may have learned some blatant untruths about the French, and maybe picked up a few fun facts while studying abroad, but beyond that we are known worldwide for being pretty inept at adapting to local cultures.



Of course, that doesn't mean people from outside our country are exactly experts on how we do things in America, either. An interesting thread popped up recently on the question-and-discussion site Quora, with one of the users starting a conversation by asking, "What should I absolutely not do when visiting the USA?" Dozens of people, both from the States and from around the world, chimed in. Most (but not all) of the responses are actually pretty good advice for foreign visitors, but all of it is pretty good to eavesdrop on. We pulled out the most interesting answers and gathered them together below as a list of rules for people to keep in mind when they visit the US.