12 Things You Didn't Know About Jamaica

It’s hard work being laid back all the time -- so the speed freaks of Jamaica switch it up in the fall (late-November/early-December), giving the streets in and around Kingston the Grand Prix treatment for the annual Rally Jamaica road race. Racers travel with their rides from as far away as Europe to compete, and even though there can only be one winner, there are worse places in the world to lick your wounds after losing a race.



Jamaica is the only Caribbean country to date to produce its own car -- the aptly-named Island Cruiser. It’s no Yugo either. Tough enough to endure the island’s more rugged rural roads, this two-door near-Jeep will get you most anywhere you’ll want to go in irie style.