15 Things You Learn When You Spend 24 Hours at MGM Grand's Lobby Bar

There are a million ways to get to know a person. Co-signing their loans, building pillow forts, and being a chauffeur are just like three that jump to mind. The hands-down best way is to hang out with them for 24 hours. Ask anyone. They'll back me up. Works well for places, too, and no place on earth is more open to the 24-hour experience than Las Vegas, where I recently had the privilege of spending a day of hours camped out in one of the city's highest volume drinks spots -- The Lobby Bar at MGM Grand, Las Vegas.

The resort anchors the southernmost edge of The Strip where it meets Tropicana, giving clear line of sight to the airport. Cab stand to bell stand: seven minutes...ten, tops. All that remains is to pass through the emerald-colored glass of the main entryway and avoid gawking like a rube when you spot the towering video displays wallpapering the check-in counter with high-def eye candy.